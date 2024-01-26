The Argentine Foreign Minister, Diana Mondino, confirmed this Friday, January 26, the resignation of the Minister of Infrastructure, Guillermo Ferraro. She said that it was due to a reduction in costs and that this Ministry would be absorbed by the Ministry of Economy, leaving Luis Caputo with responsibility for Transportation, Public Works, Housing and Telecommunications, in addition to Economy, Energy and Mining.

Less than 50 days after assuming power, Milei's Cabinet has already lost one of its members. The Argentine Executive finally confirmed the departure of its Minister of Infrastructure Guillermo Ferraro after a day of silence, after Milei's decision to remove him from the Government was announced on Thursday.

“It is a question of cost reduction. We need coordination and for the famous phrase 'there is no money' to be very clear in all cases,” Foreign Minister Diana Mondino told the press as she left the Holocaust Museum this Friday, December 26. January on International Holocaust Victims Day.

Argentina's Foreign Minister Diana Mondino arrives to attend a memorial service in memory of Holocaust victims, at the Holocaust Museum in Buenos Aires, Argentina, January 26, 2024. REUTERS – AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

On Thursday, an X account related to the La Libertad Avanza party had published a message that Javier Milei's account “liked”:

“Attention. The Ministry of Infrastructure will cease to exist and will become a Secretariat under the orbit of Toto Caputo, super minister of Economy. Good decision. There is no money,” was the text of the message.

Mondino confirmed that all matters related to Transportation, Public Works and Housing and Telecommunications, which were under the responsibility of Ferraro, would pass into the hands of the Ministry of Finance, directed by Luis Caputo, due to the need to “coordinate (…) all actions ” of the government. Caputo will have an especially important Ministry since he will manage 12.7% of the total budget.

Tensions within the Milei Government?

According to the local press, Ferraro would have spread confidential statements from the head of state to some governors. Milei would have told them that he would not “give them a single peso” if they did not support the 'Omnibus Law' in Congress.

Other versions said that the reason would be a bad relationship between the now former minister and Nicolás Posse, chief of staff and a person very close to Milei.

The chancellor did not explain why Ferraro was expelled from the Government, but denied that it had anything to do with statements made by Ferraro.

“We try to be careful because there may be some kind of misinterpretation or misrepresentation, but worse is not speaking,” he said.

The challenge of the 'Omnibus Law'

The Law Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines, known as the 'Omnibus Law', and promoted by Milei, faces difficulties in finding sufficient support to be approved by Congress.

People demonstrate in front of Congress during a national strike against economic and labor reforms proposed by Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, January 24, 2024. AP – Rodrigo Abd

The controversial text contains hundreds of articles that deregulate the economy and modify the areas of education, security or culture.

For several days, demonstrations have been organized by the population who reject the 'Omnibus Law'. On Wednesday, a general strike was organized, and tens of thousands of workers were in the streets, but the Government downplays the extent of the movement.

With EFE and local media