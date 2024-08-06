The Argentine government acknowledged on Tuesday that it had been warned by Israel about possible Iranian attacks, in a context of high tension in the Middle East due to possible attacks by Iran or the Lebanese group Hezbollah in retaliation for two major Israeli aggressions during the last week.

Argentine presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni reported this Tuesday at his usual press conference that Javier Milei’s government was warned by Israel about a potential attack by Iran.

A very strong attack by Iran against friendly targets of Israel

Adorni made references to statements made on Monday night by the Chief of Staff, Guillermo Francos, in which he acknowledged that there was a warning from Benjamin Netanyahu’s government about “a very strong attack by Iran against targets friendly to Israel.”

“We, based on that, We have taken some measures to protect Argentines and the diplomats who are in Lebanon, because that would apparently be one of the objectives of the attack,” Francos added during an interview this Monday with the channel LN+.

The presidential spokesman clarified, however, that for the moment “there is no change” in terms of additional security requests because “Argentina had already taken (previously) all the necessary precautions regarding what could happen.”

“The truth is that the free world is under threat, so here, for now, from what I can tell, nothing has changed,” Adorni added.

The Foreign Ministry asked Argentine citizens to “avoid or postpone” trips to Lebanon

These statements come shortly after the Foreign Ministry asked Argentine citizens on Saturday to “avoid or postpone” trips to Lebanon. “in the face of the risk of a possible military escalation in the Middle East.”

He also urged those who are already in the country to “stay alert to the evolution of the situation and the statements published by the official accounts of the Argentine Foreign Ministry.”

In his statement last night, Francos acknowledged that Argentina’s international alignment with Israel “obviously generates a reaction” and stressed that the Israeli state has also warned NATO countries that it considers its allies.

“I think that the scenario of the war is that one (the Middle East) clearly, but one can never rule it out and one has to be alert because nobody could have imagined when we suffered the attack on the Israeli Embassy (1992) and the AMIA (1994) that we were going to be the object of attacks of that magnitude, so I think that the State intelligence services have to be alert to any manifestation that appears in order to prevent it,” explained Francos.

The messages come amid a surge in violence in the region following the assassination last week in Beirut, reportedly by Israel, of the top commander of the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, and the killing in Tehran of the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, in an attack widely attributed to the State of Israel.

