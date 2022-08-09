Lionel Messi? None of that, in Fluminense they have Germán Cano 🇦🇷🔝.

The Argentine has already scored 31 goals in 49 games with the Flu shirt and the Brazilians are asking for it for Qatar 2022 🏆.

Throughout his career he has 241 in 507 games. A total KILLER 🔥pic.twitter.com/88LWAmyvfs

– Pablo Noya 🇦🇷 (@PabloNoya_) August 8, 2022