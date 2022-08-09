In addition to being the Brasileirao’s top scorer, with 13 goals in 21 games, including this Sunday’s at the start of the match against Cuiabá, the Argentine striker for Fluminense German Cano34, has the transitory honor of being the top scorer of the year 2022 on the entire planet.
The man emerged in Lanús leads the scorers table in the world if we take into account the list since the beginning of the year, with 31 goals, surpassing by four conquests Karim Benzema (27) and for six to Kylian Mbappe (25)two of the best soccer players who play in the Old Continent.
Further back appear Hulk (24) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (23), who complete the top 5 of this luxury list, which highlights Cano even more considering that none of the 30 goals he has scored has come from the penalty spot .
“I want this shirt for myself. I haven’t seen it yet but I’m excited. Dreaming is free. I work day by day and everything is in the hand of God”affirmed the scorer when asked if he longed to wear the shirt of the Argentine national team, dreaming of sharing the lead with names like Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez or Ángel Di María.
