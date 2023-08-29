The UEFA Champions League, the best club tournament in the world, will be back in action soon, when the first day of the group stage will take place on September 19, which still has to be drawn.
With Manchester City of England as current champion, having won the final against Inter of Italy by 1-0, with a goal from Rodri, we will review the Argentine players who will be present in this 2023/24 edition, which is still waiting for the dispute of some meetings to define all the teams that will compete for the Orejona.
El Araña is already consolidated in Pep Guardiola’s rotation, who has the firm objective of repeating the Champions League crown. He has a great team around.
The ‘Bichito’, generates great expectations for its quality, especially since the explosion it had in the last season. He has already decided on the Argentine team, meanwhile.
The defender, nicknamed ‘The Butcher’ (‘the Butcher’) by the fans of the Red Devils, is already 100% physically fit after missing the last three months of last season due to a broken fifth metatarsal in his foot. right. World Champion.
Recently champion of the Europa League, the talented left-hander wants to make the grade for the Champions League.
Recently champion of the Europa League, Ocampos is part of the Argentine band of Sevilla.
Recently champion of the Europa League, the world champion dominates the left wing like few others and wants to compete in the most important tournament in Europe at club level.
Another Argentine world champion in Seville. “Papu” wants to earn a place among the headlines to compete in the Champions League.
The son of Cholo Simeone comes from having a great season with the Neapolitan team, crowned in Serie A and now he wants to make history in the Champions League.
He rejected a million-dollar offer from Arabia to continue playing at the highest level.
Essential in the Argentine coronation at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for his contribution to the defensive and offensive structure, Molina is also important here.
“Angelito” is coming back from an injury and will seek continuity in Cholo Simeone’s team.
The “9” goalscorer, who is also a member of the Argentine national team, has just played in the final of the competition with Inter vs. Manchester City. Although he fell defeated, he will seek revenge.
The brand new reinforcement of Benfica, world champion recently being fundamental, has already started to do his thing in Portugal and will want to do the same in the Champions League.
The best Argentine defender in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is an indisputable starter at Benfica and is a key part of the Portuguese team.
The left-footed central defender continues at Lens in France and is the only Argentine representative in Ligue 1 of those who will participate in the Champions League.
The “Taty”, brand new reinforcement of the Lazio of Italy, will play in the Champions League and will seek to become the greatest figure of the sky-blue team.
#Argentine #footballers #play #UEFA #Champions #League #Julián #Álvarez #twotime #championship
Leave a Reply