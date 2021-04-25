With some panic and the heart in the mouth. This is how the Argentine engineer Clara O’Farrell experienced the landing in Mars of the mission Perseverance. The expert works at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and worked on the design of the parachutes that were key in the maneuver.

O’Farrell spoke with the Télam agency and predicted that this manibroa “opens the doors to the design of new helicopters for exploration “of the red planet.

Ingenuity, a helicopter weighing less than two kilos that traveled to Mars hooked on the Perseverance rover, landed on that planet in February 2020 and last Monday became the first powered aircraft to fly on another planet, a feat compared to that of the Wright brothers in 1903 in North Carolina, United States.

Image of Ingenuity’s shadow on the surface of Mars during its second flight. Photo: DPA

Powered by solar energy, it is equipped with a camera whose mission is to perform a series of short flights to check the conditions of the Martian atmosphere for the flight.

O’Farrell was born in the Province of Buenos Aires 35 years ago. At 19 he traveled to the United States to study engineering.

The expert argues that “when NASA sent Pathfinder to Mars in 1997, people also wondered why they would send something that looked like a remote-controlled car there, but that gave us experiences and knowledge to develop all the rovers that came after and that allowed us to explore beyond the landing point, opening up new opportunities. “

And he explained: “Ingenuity allows us to show that it is possible to fly on mars and that in some future we could send a mission that involves a small helicopter that allows us to explore the surface from the air to decide where we want to continue the exploration. “

The Ingenuity image taken on April 19 that was released by NASA. Photo: AFP

The engineer stressed that “Mars is a very difficult place to fly because its atmosphere is much thinner than Earth’s and that makes it more difficult for the helicopter to generate lift to fly; that is why the Ingenuity had to be very light and its blades can rotate much faster than they would need here on Earth. “

But that is not the only challenge that the small aircraft had to overcome: it must also be able to be charged by solar energy and “tolerate the cold climate of Mars, especially on nights that are even more hostile; in the face of all these challenges, it was reached the final configuration, which is the one that best suits the Martian environment. “

In addition to sending images of its own shadow on the surface of Mars taken by its camera, the device “is sending a lot of engineering data that allows us to improve our models and design the next generation of this type of device,” he added.

This is how he lived it

O’Farrell, a member of the team responsible for the landing of ‘Perseverance’ on Mars, said that “we had to be careful because Ingenuity was hooked under Perseverance and although we had images of the site where we were going to land and we had tried to avoid the rocks big there was always the risk that some smaller rock hit the helicopter “.

Clara O’Farrell recounts her feelings after the historic first flight of a motorized helicopter on Mars.

Argentina witnessed how the historic moment was lived at NASA, when on Monday, April 19, Ingenuity made its first flight of 39.1 seconds, rising three meters from the surface.

The engineer said: “I lived the moment of landing.i in panic because the work of many years of many people depended on us having done ours well, so we were with my heart in my mouth until confirmation came that the parachute had opened properly; it was a moment of incredible happiness and joy. “

The chosen place

What allowed them to choose the best place to land, said the engineer, was artificial intelligence, applied in real time.

“A new technology – he explained – that we used for the first time in this mission, in which Perseverance through artificial intelligence was taking images while descending in the parachute, compared them with a map of satellite images of Mars to locate and based on that corrected its fall to go towards the zone in which it had to land “.

His work

Regarding his work in the development of parachutes, he pointed out that “the conditions of the Martian atmosphere force us to develop parachutes that open when we are traveling at almost twice the speed of sound, a 21 meter diameter parachute that must be packed on a 70-centimeter-diameter drum and it must unfold in half a second completely, which is an extremely dynamic, almost violent event. “

Thus the operation of the first flight on Mars was followed from the NASA operational center. Photo: Reuters

As for the characteristics of the parachutes, he said that “they have to be as light as possible because each kilo that is carried into space costs a lot, but they also have to be strong enough to resist when they have to stop the fall of the rover in the landing and resistant so that the seven months of space travel to Mars does not affect it, they are made of nylon but we reinforced it with a lot of Kevlar; it is more a matter of careful design than of materials that could add weight to the mission, “he added.

O’Farrell commented that “in a couple of weeks the testing phase is over and the Perseverance is going to start taking Martian soil samples and to encapsulate them in containers, and we are already working on the next mission that will have to collect those samples and bring them to Earth so that we can analyze them. “

“The next series of missions will have different steps, one phase will require bringing a small rocket to the surface of Mars in which a rover will load the samples taken by Perseverance to put them in the orbit of Mars, then a satellite it is going to find those samples in orbit to send them to Earth where we can analyze them, and although all this is going to take several years, we are already working on the things that are going to be necessary to carry them out, “O’Farrell completed.

Source: Télam

