The Government and the political opposition of Argentina compete to see who does worse. The first warns about the imminence of “streets strewn with blood and the dead”; the second calls for “semi-dynamiting everything” as the only solution to the crisis that is devastating the country. There are three months left for the primary elections and six for the general ones and the campaign escalates in virulence. Judging by the first indications, it will be much tougher than in previous years, when at least the forms had been kept. The incendiary speech of the anti-system candidate Javier Milei, who is climbing in the polls inspired by Jair Bolsonaro and Donald Trump, is finally intoxicating the public debate.

The first stone was thrown by former President Mauricio Macri during a meeting with businessmen on April 12. Macri already imagines the government’s presidential candidate, whatever it may be, in third place in October, outside of the second round. The challenge, he says, will then be to face Javier Milei. And convince the “angry” voter that they will cast their ballot for the demolition change proposed by the libertarian. “Facing it is complicated,” he said. “More and more people are getting angry and who believe that everything should be dynamited, I believe that everything should be semi-dynamited.” Macri will not be a candidate – in March he excluded himself from the presidential race – but he sets the tone, always more akin to his favorite, former Security Minister Patricia Bullrich, than to the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, with a more moderate profile. .

Only a handful of senior officials stand up for the Government in the media. One is the presidential spokesperson, Gabriela Cerruti. The other is Minister Fernández, an all-rounder recognized for his fiery speech. Consulted by the electoral scenario, Fernández charged against Macri and Milei, whom he insists on putting in the same bag of right-wing extremism. “We see a group of people who have zero training, with a vocation for harm and harm, and what they propose would only come out of repression. The streets watered with blood and the dead will produce if they had the possibility of being the Government, ”he said.

Shaking the ghost of Milei is the main objective of the Casa Rosada. Among the measures of this ultra-liberal economist is to dollarize to lower inflation, close the ministries of Education, Health and Social Development to reduce the deficit and even close the Central Bank forever. He also proposes ending social assistance plans and even medical benefits for the poorest, in a country where four out of ten people do not earn enough to eat.

Macri, meanwhile, is concerned that this radical discourse is taking hold among the youngest and is taking votes away from his sector. That is why he now proposes to dynamit almost everything, without clarifying that he would leave standing.

Minister Aníbal Fernández picked up Macri’s glove, albeit excessively. It was the spokeswoman Cerruti who this Friday had the bitter task of defending him. She said that she did not share the style of his colleague in the Cabinet, but that she took on the underlying issue as her own. “They are going to blow up everything, they are going to break everything. Former President Mauricio Macri has said it, saying “this time I am not going to have the patience or the slowness that I had the previous time.” That is what Minister Aníbal Fernández was referring to, ”he said.

The minister’s statements had two immediate effects. They promptly added to the general repudiation of the opposition and, at the same time, managed to make the internal fights that bleed the opposition go to the background for a moment. This week, the head of the Government of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, decided that in his district the president and mayor would be voted for separately, a move that could benefit the candidates of the smallest parties in the coalition. Macri and Bullrich accused him of treason and a rupture in the heart of the opposition alliance was even feared. Until Aníbal Fernández arrived and gave them a reason for unity.

While politicians discussed deaths in the streets and dynamite, this Friday the latest inflation rate was released in Argentina: 7.7% in March, the highest for a single month since the corralito crisis of 2001. It is there, very away from the polls, where the attention of the Argentines is focused.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.