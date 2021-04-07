“It’s difficult being Argentine,” my Spanish friend used to tell me. Needless to say: my friend lived for ten years between San Telmo and Parque Avellaneda and when she couldn’t take it anymore, when the salary was too short and the rent was due and stuff, she put her South American dream in two suitcases and returned to the Old Continent ( where, just this Tuesday, they gave him the second dose of the vaccine).

My friend spoke of the thousand procedures, of how much we work, that every now and then there was a new obstacle, an institutional mistreatment. And from the crack and the passion it generates.

This week I found the crack of surprise in a public toilet, in quite bad condition, in a supermarket in Balvanera.

Instead of the usual bullshit and hot phones, there was here a very typical political discussion: It is not that one argument answered the other but that each one spoke alone and pointed out the errors of others.

I don’t know which came first. One text read: “Cristina inaugurates (several times) hospitals that do not work. Come to La Matanza!! They inaugurated a hospital 5 times. It is only a case for the photo. La Matanza Advances! HDP”

The other, warned, in capital letters: “Larreta puts pots and there are no remedies in hospitals.”

Eva Perón, in 1950. When she got sick they wrote “Long live cancer” on the walls. AP Photo

Not even in the bathroom, girls, it is possible to relax from the permanent confrontation in which we live.

Perhaps the beginning was between saavedristas and morenistas, back in the First Government Junta (which ended in a young death or the first political murder in our history?

Unitarians and federals, of course, ready to kill each other in the most cruel ways. In the anti-Peronism that lived through cancer and the Peronism that promised wrapping wire to hang the enemies.

Perhaps that today is called quarantine or anti-quarantine, vaccine or anti-vaccine, face-to-face or face-to-face, whatever comes.

They are not interlocutors, they are not compatriots: no justiceWe learned that we have to give to those in front of us. Here the homeland, there the Others.

So it goes.

PK