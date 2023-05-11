The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, repudiates in a recorded message the decision of the Court to suspend the elections in two Peronist provinces. ESTEBAN COLLAZO (AFP)

The open war between the Argentine government and the Supreme Court reached a new climax this week. On Tuesday, three of the four supreme (one was traveling and there is a vacant position) suspended the elections that two Peronist provinces – San Juan and Tucumán – had scheduled for this Sunday, May 14. It was an extreme measure, motivated by a claim from the opposition, which asked to challenge two candidates for governor and vice. The president, Alberto Fernández, responded this Wednesday to the court ruling with a message on a national chain. “It leaves democracy hostage to a group of judges,” he complained. The Casa Rosada and the Court have been fighting for months. Since January, a commission dominated by ruling party legislators has been advancing in a political trial against the Supreme Court, whom it accuses of “unusual jurisprudential interpretations that allow the Judiciary to meddle in the decisions of the National Congress.”

The next Sunday, the provinces of San Juan and Tucumán were to elect executive and legislative authorities. Both districts have been controlled for years by two Peronist politicians: Sergio Uñac the first and Juan Manzur the second. Both Uñac and Manzur have alternated in the positions of governor and vice president, a strategy with which they guaranteed real power and also avoided the limit that their respective Constitutions set for re-election. The opposition asked the Court to disarm what it considered a legal trap. The positions of governor and vice must be taken as a unit, they argue, and therefore Uñac and Manzur cannot be candidates because they have reached the legal term limit.

The judges took their time to analyze the claims and this Tuesday, five days before the elections, they decided to suspend the elections, request information from the provinces on the case and postpone the substantive issue until the end of the month. They did so, moreover, with very harsh words: “Argentina’s political history is tragically prodigal in institutional experiments that, with less or greater magnitude and success, tried to force —in some cases even make them disappear— the republican principles established by our Constitution. That past should discourage trials that pursue the sole objective of granting four more years in the exercise of the highest magistracies of the province to those who have already been twelve uninterrupted years in those positions, ignoring the constitutional text.

The texts were taken from previous rulings in which the Court also opposed the re-election of governors, such as in Santiago del Estero (north) in 2003. The difference, this time, was time. On that occasion, the candidate had time to look for a replacement -his wife of him- of him and remain as the power in the shadows. This time, the few days remaining before the elections have upset the entire political leadership, which was not expecting the coup. The Fernández government reacted by reflex. He accused the Court of working for the opposition and of questioning the autonomy of the provinces. “The Supreme Court of Justice has shown once again that it is capable of adapting its decisions to the political needs of the opposition and thus, once again, has revealed its undemocratic character and its profound disregard for the federal regime that governs us,” Fernández said in a recorded message.

Peronism took for granted the victory of Manzur as lieutenant governor of Tucumán and of Uñac as governor of San Juan. It would have been an oxygen balloon at a particularly difficult time. Runaway inflation is a heavy burden on the electoral ambitions of the government, which five months before the national elections has no candidate. The president, Fernández, has given up his re-election under pressure from Kirchnerism, which wants him as far away as possible from any electoral structure; Cristina Kirchner, the head of the movement, already announced in December that she would not be a candidate after she was sentenced to six years in prison for corruption (the ruling is not final); Economy Minister Sergio Massa, the candidate that Kirchner had in mind, has no footing in his war against inflation that largely exceeds 100% per year.

The Tucumán authorities decided to abide by the ruling and suspended the elections for all positions. San Juan, meanwhile, suspended the election for governor, but kept the legislative and municipal elections standing. For the opposition, the Court’s ruling was a triumph against the aspirations of leaders who, they consider, manage their districts as a “fief.” But what is at stake, behind the political noise, is the war between the Government and the Supreme Court, which has worsened in the heat of the legal cases against Cristina Kirchner. The political trial that is settled in Congress is an example of this. “I want to announce to you,” Fernández said this Wednesday, “that we are going to send the background of these decisions so that they join the grounds for impeachment to continue demonstrating how this Court violates the division of powers and federalism.”

The ruling was a show of force by three of the four courtiers who most clearly oppose the government: Horacio Rosatti, Carlos Rosenkrantz and Juan Carlos Maqueda. The fourth, Ricardo Lorenzetti, more aligned with the Casa Rosada, did not sign because he happened to be traveling in Europe. The pen of the Court has more power today than that of President Fernández. And more also than that of Minister Massa. On Tuesday, Rosatti spoke as a guest at a forum hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce. There he referred, to everyone’s surprise, to the economic crisis. “The Constitution mandates to defend the value of the currency, which has to call our attention regarding the uncontrolled expansion of the monetary issue, because that means not defending the currency and betraying the mandate of the Constitution,” said the magistrate. This Friday the inflation index for April will be released, which will be around 8%. Massa will be thinking to what extent that percentage is unconstitutional.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.