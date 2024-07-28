He crossed the central track of the Rural Society, waving to the stands from a pickup truck. He climbed onto the platform, enjoyed the applause, and sat down. The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, knew he was in friendly territory. The countryside, the economic engine of the South American country, embraced the far-right leader this Sunday at the close of its 136th annual exhibition. The last president to set foot on the grounds in the Palermo neighborhood of Buenos Aires was the liberal Mauricio Macri in 2019. The Peronist Alberto Fernández respected the terrible relationship his party has with the agro-export sector and opted for a strategic absence. Now it was Milei’s turn. The far-right leader said everything that the big producers wanted to hear from a president: that he will eliminate taxes on exports and end the multiple dollar quotes that make production a nightmare. However, Milei asked them for “time” and “patience.” “For the first time in 100 years, you have a government that wants the same thing as you,” he told them.

The exhibition that the Sociedad Rural in Palermo has been holding for 136 years is a great political thermometer in Argentina. There have been presidents who have been booed, some who have been applauded and many who have been ignored. Peronism, and even more so in its Kirchnerist version, has never gotten along with the sector. There are economic reasons, such as taxes, and also ideological ones: the progressive left considers the large landowners to be enemies of the industrial development that is the banner of the party founded 80 years ago by Juan Domingo Perón. The countryside has responded with a profound anti-Peronism that it does not try to hide and a deep-rooted feeling of dispossession.

Milei stirred up that long history of disagreements on Saturday. “They have lived through a century of Argentine humiliation, of trampling, it is time to start again,” he said during his speech to recover that Argentina of the “agro-export model” of the late 19th century. Then he called the Kirchnerists “socialist lunatics” and received an ovation. It was the zenith of his speech, before getting into more thorny issues.

The president of the Rural Society, Nicolás Pino, said that producers saw “respect” and “positive movements” towards the countryside from the Casa Rosada and that for that reason they were willing to give it “a space of trust, as the citizens gave it in 2023.” He then spoke of “positive movements” by the far-right. But he immediately took out the book of complaints. Pino said that the countryside has contributed 200,000 million dollars in taxes on exports in 20 years and that producers are “overwhelmed” by the tax pressure and the exchange rate restrictions, which forces them to deliver the dollars from their exports to the Central Bank at a value lower than that of the free market.

Argentine soybean exports pay a 33% tax and wheat and corn 12%. In the first quarter of the year, export duty revenue totaled $1.446 billion, almost six times more than in the same period in 2024, according to data from the Rosario Stock Exchange. The improvement had to do with the recovery of the harvests after the drought of 2022 and 2023, one of the worst in history. “We are still burdened by export duties, withholdings, a distorting, discriminatory and confiscatory tax. We need the certainty that you will eliminate the withholdings. If we continue working like this it is because we trust your word,” Pino told Milei.

“I appreciate your words of tolerance and patience,” Milei responded in turn, “the reforms will come, they are on the way and will soon become a reality.” She then asked to “look at the movie and not so much at the photo,” given that she has not yet lowered the taxes she promised nor eliminated the exchange restrictions. “When inflation reaches levels close to 0% we will eliminate the restrictions forever,” she said, “because a hard truth is better than a comfortable lie, removing the patches without solving the underlying problems would make the problems worse. We are not going to rush.” And she closed her speech with her traditional “long live freedom, damn it,” answered with an effusive “long live” from the stands of the venue. The producers were euphoric, although it was clear to them that they will have to continue waiting.

