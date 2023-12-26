Argentine President Javier Milei called the legislators of the Chambers of Deputies and Senators of the National Congress to extraordinary sessions, who will have time until the end of January to discuss a package of projects sent by the Executive. The Decree to deregulate the economy announced days ago may only be dealt with by the Legislative branch in March 2024.

From this Tuesday, December 26, until January 31, 2024, the Argentine Congress has time to discuss 11 projects that were sent by President Javier Milei, within the framework of his plans for state reforms and deregulation of the economy.

Through the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) 76/2023which was published during the early hours of this Tuesday, the president called national legislators to extraordinary sessions.

“The Honorable Congress of the Nation is summoned to Extraordinary Sessions from December 26, 2023 to January 31, 2024,” states article 1 of the official DNU.

These 11 bills must be dealt with by Congress since the National Constitution does not allow them to be established by decree.

Milei, a few days after his arrival to the Presidency, announced his “chainsaw” program through DNU 70/2023, which contains more than 360 articles with a direct impact on the macro and micro economy.

The DNU called 'Bases for the reconstruction of the Argentine economy' announced days ago, it may begin its processing in the bicameral Legislative Procedure commission to be accepted or rejected, but until March 1 of next year it will not be able to be debated in the chambers of deputies and senators.

Meanwhile, this decree, which will seek to become an “omnibus law” (this is the name given to a bill that contains modifications to many other regulations), continues to receive criticism and judicial protection as it is considered unconstitutional due to because it has an impact on laws that should be dealt with by Congress.

According to the Argentine state agency Télam, “in the Federal Administrative Litigation jurisdiction of the city of Buenos Aires, eight judicial presentations have been made so far against the DNU, which were drawn in different courts.”

The presentations seek for the Argentine Justice to declare decree 70/2023 unconstitutional and annul it.

The general secretary of the State Workers Association (ATE), Rodolfo Aguiar, confirmed this Tuesday that they filed a criminal complaint against Milei for that decree.

From ATE we have decided to criminally denounce President Milei and all those involved in the DNU.

For the commission of various crimes: • Abuse of Authority, provided for and repressed in art. 248 of the CP,

• Usurpation of Authority (art. 243, inc. 3,…



“From ATE we have decided to criminally denounce President Milei and all those involved in the DNU,” explained the union leader of the national State workers through X (formerly Twitter).

More taxes for workers

One of the flags that Javier Milei fervently waved in his campaign was the promise to eliminate the tax burdens that fell on workers.

However, among the projects that Congress must deal with in this period of extraordinary sessions is the so-called 'Personal Income Tax Law', which involves increasing taxes on workers' salaries, something that in the administration of former president Alberto Fernández It was eliminated little by little.

The fine print of the project is not yet known, but according to reports spread by various media outlets in Argentina, Javier Milei seeks to go back with the so-called 'Income Tax' and ensure that more workers are reached.

Until now, according to the Federal Public Revenue Administration (AFIP), this tax reaches only those workers in the public and private sector who have a monthly salary of 1,980,000 Argentine pesos (about 2,470 dollars at the official market price), that is, “equivalent to 15 times the minimum wage, vital and mobile valid as of October 2023.

However, the Milei Administration will seek to ensure that the new project reaches more workers and could start from monthly salaries of 970,000 Argentine pesos (about $1,210).

A man sips from a cup of mate as he listens to President Javier Milei announce new economic measures, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, December 20, 2023. © Mario De Fina, AP

“I'd rather cut off my arm than raise taxes.” Milei had declared three years ago in an interview with the news channel “La Nación+”

When he was a national deputy, Javier Milei himself had voted in favor of eliminating the fourth category of income tax that included some 800,000 people, but given the need to meet fiscal goals, they expect the tax to fall on a larger number of taxpayers.

The Milei Government will not renew 5,000 state worker contracts

In line with the call for extraordinary sessions, this Tuesday the presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni confirmed that the Government will not renew around 5,000 public contracts next year and will review more than one million social aid to vulnerable sectors to detect irregularities.

Adorni explained in the press conference he gave at the Casa Rosada, presidential headquarters of Argentina, that the public contracts signed up in 2023 whose expiration date is next December 31 will not be renewed in 2024, while the rest will come into effect. a review process that will last 90 days.

Only workers in state companies and companies are excluded from this decision.

Due to the measure, from ATE, they confirmed that they join the mobilization called by the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) of Argentina, for this Wednesday, December 27, in repudiation of the DNU that generated unrest.

Regarding social aid, the Argentine Executive will begin the audit of more than one million social plans and predicts, according to calculations from judicial investigations, that 160,000 beneficiaries could be receiving this aid in an “irregular” manner.

According to spokesperson Adorni, these plans would have a total value of 10,000 million Argentine pesos (12.45 million dollars).



According to spokesperson Adorni, these plans would have a total value of 10,000 million Argentine pesos (12.45 million dollars).

