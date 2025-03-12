This Wednesday in the Argentine Congress the different blocks have requested the treatment of the role of the Executive in the promotion of the ‘cryptophaf’ Libra. Although date has been set for the debate of this issue-which will be next Wednesday-the Chamber of Deputies … He has resolved by vote that President Javier Milei will not be made for promoting the investment.

The special session to deal with the case of the Libra cybermonea began just after 12 local hours, after a call made in Congress by the democracy block forever. The objective of the initiative is to open an investigation that allows to elucidate the role of the Head of State and some members of his environment, as is the case of his sister, the Secretary of Presidency Karina Milei, in the dissemination of an investment that was promoted by the Argentine president.

It should be remembered that on February 14 the same president spread a cryptocurrency on his social networks, called #Libra, who after the publication of the president saw his value quickly shoot, and then collapsed, causing huge losses to investors, both inside and outside Argentina. Days later, the president tried to explain what happened in an interview recorded on television, but then came to light that he had been led by an advisor to Milei.

They ask to investigate the president

At the beginning of the session this Wednesday, the legislators prepared to make a minute of silence for the tragedy that occurred days ago in the Buenos Aires city of Bahía Blanca, which took 16 lives and 10 missing, in addition to generating unprecedented damage.

After a series of discussions in the enclosure, the session began in which not only the assembly of a investigative commission for the Libra case, but also the interpellation to different officials of the Government of Javier Milei and the request of reports linked to the matter to the Casa Rosada was requested. In turn, the President was sought to advance with an attempt to the President, but this initiative was rejected after a vote.

On the other hand, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Martín Menem. Federal Deputy Nicolás Massot triggered: “It is paradoxical that you have to launch about the regulation when you are involved.”

A key date

Little more than two hours after the session began, the decision was made to assign a key date to discuss the reports of the report and interpellations requested today at the Argentine Congress. It was defined that next Wednesday, March 19, it will be the day in which legislators can submit their requests to study the executive’s responsibility in the Libra financial fraud.

The debate will begin next week at noon and three hours later it will be decided if the creation of a commission that investigates what the role of both the president and other members of the Government- special, its sister- in the promotion of cybermonsa is finally decided.