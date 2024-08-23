Congress has set the limits of Javier Milei’s power. This Thursday, the Senate approved and converted into law, by a large majority, a new formula for updating pensions that reversed the pension adjustment decreed by the far-right president. After the approval, Milei announced that he will veto the law, despite the vast political support that backed it. It was the third consecutive defeat of the Executive this week in Parliament: the Chamber of Deputies had rejected another decree by Milei on Wednesday and the day before the ruling party had lost the leadership of a key bicameral commission. In all three cases, the result was the expression of agreements reached by the toughest opposition with the parties that until now had been allies of the Government.

The public spending cuts that Milei has been carrying out with his chainsaw to achieve a fiscal surplus are based on a 30% adjustment of pension benefits — as diagnosed by the Congressional Budget Office. Although the president had set by decree at the end of March to increase pensions following the evolution of inflation, he had excluded a total compensation of the loss suffered by pensions during the first months of his administration, when inflation soared only in December to 25% per month.

Following the House of Representatives’ partial approval last June, the Senate approved by two-thirds of the votes a scheme that annuls Milei’s decree. The result was overwhelming: 61 senators voted in favor and only eight against. The majority was joined by Kirchnerist Peronism, the main opposition force, with blocks that have supported various government initiatives, such as the Radical Civic Union, the PRO of former President Mauricio Macri, dissident Peronism and other provincial forces. The votes against were from the official party, La Libertad Avanza, with only one ally.

The new law approved maintains the monthly update of pensions tied to the Consumer Price Index, but increases the benefits by 8.1% – to compensate for what they had lost. It also establishes a minimum floor – they cannot be less than 1.09 basic baskets per adult – and provides for an extra annual increase if registered salaries exceed inflation. It is estimated that this would imply an additional annual expense equivalent to 0.45% of GDP.

“The objective is to improve and maintain the purchasing power of retirees and pensioners. That is the heart of the project,” explained Senator Mariano Recalde, of the Kirchnerist bloc Unión por la Patria, at the beginning of the session. “What we are doing is nothing more and nothing less than an act of minimal justice,” said the radical Martín Lousteau, who highlighted that “since 2017, pensions and retirements have lost 45% of their purchasing power.”

The announcement of the veto

The government tried until the last minute to prevent the bill from being passed. When it became clear that it would fail, it tried to get changes introduced so that the debate would return to the House of Representatives. It was unsuccessful.

Hours after the session, almost at midnight, the President’s Office announced that Milei would veto the law. The Executive’s statement considered that the norm “has as its sole objective the destruction of the Government’s economic program.” And it charged against the Legislative Power: “In an act of demagogic populism, it sanctioned an irresponsible, illegal and unconstitutional bill that establishes exorbitant expenses without its corresponding budget allocation, which would necessarily imply that the Government falls back into the old practices of money emission, tax increases, or indebtedness, which are the same recipes that have led us to failure during the last 100 years.”

By vetoing the law, Milei will run the risk of having Congress ratify its approval and leave the Executive more exposed. For that, both legislative chambers need two-thirds of the votes. Both in the House of Representatives two months ago and this Thursday in the Senate, the retirement mobility law had that support. A more moderate option that was being evaluated in the Casa Rosada was to dictate a partial veto of some aspects of the law and negotiate an agreement with the opposition in favor of dialogue.

Blow by blow

The Senate session closed a black week for Milei in Congress. Everything that could go wrong came to pass. On Tuesday, a possible alliance between Peronists and radicals had taken away from the ruling party the possibility of presiding over the Bicameral Intelligence Commission: Senator Lousteau, a representative of the sectors of the UCR furthest from the president, was appointed to head the body that is in charge of controlling the spy center and its resources.

The second blow to the ruling party had been dealt on Wednesday by the Chamber of Deputies. With 156 votes in favor and only 52 against, the deputies overturned a decree by Milei that increased the funds for the State Intelligence Secretariat (SIDE) 100 billion pesos (about 100 million dollars at the official exchange rate). These were reserved funds, for which no accountability is required.

One of the keys to the three defeats suffered by the Government was the role of PRO, Macri’s party. Until now, the former president had shown himself to be an ally of Milei, although without incorporating his teams into the far-right administration. In the last few hours, there was a meeting between the two and they confirmed their mutual understanding. Macri has made it clear that his discontent is not directed at the president, but at his entourage.

