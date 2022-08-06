Although the Argentine soccer transfer market has not yet completely closed, and probably some last transfer will be made at the last minute, it is a good time to draw conclusions based on the economic benefit that the clubs have obtained from their sales.
Next, we will review the institutions that sold for the most money in this winter 2022 market window in Argentina, the middle of the European summer, specifying the total amounts. Attention because there are surprises.
Gustavo del Prete (sale to Pumas from Mexico), Nelson Deossa (returned to Atlético Huila from Colombia) and Emanuel Beltrán (free to Cerro Largo from Uruguay) were the casualties of “Pincha”. Former City striker Torque was clearly the most salient.
José Manuel López (sale to Palmeiras from Brazil), Alexandro Bernabei (sale to Celtic from Scotland), Kevin Lomónaco (sale to Bragantino from Brazil), Ignacio Malcorra (free to Rosario Central) and Diego Valeri (retirement) were the casualties “Granates “. Very interesting movements to nourish their coffers.
The one from Galoppo to San Pablo was the sale that put the “Drill” in this place, which also no longer has Darío Cvitanich (retired), Juan Andrada (returned to Godoy Cruz), Juan Alvarez (on loan to Colón), Franco Quinteros (on loan to Sarmiento) and Luciano Lollo (free to Estudiantes).
Walter Bou (sale to Vélez), Miguel Merentiel (sale to Palmeiras from Brazil), Hugo Fernández (returned to Olimpia from Paraguay), Raúl Loaiza (sale to Lanús), Matías Rodríguez (retirement), Carlos Rotondi (sale to Cruz Azul) and Enzo Coacci (free) were Varela’s casualties. He made the difference with his forwards.
The “Bicho” received USD 8 million and will retain 30% of the economic rights for Fausto Vera, the most resounding sale of the Semillero del Mundo, which also lost Enzo Kalinski (free to Central Córdoba) and Lucas Chaves (on loan to Huracán ).
18 million dollars are only for Enzo Fernández to Benfica from Portugal. That of Julián Álvarez does not appear because it was previously. Angileri and Rollheiser, others who left. River casualties.
