The sayings of the libertarian presidential candidate Javier Milei against Pope Francis had a deep impact on the local Church. After the priests held a mass of reparation, expressions now arrived from the president of the Argentine Episcopal Conference, Monsignor Oscar Ojea. For the bishop of San Isidro, the statements of the leader of La Libertad Avanza They were “irreproducible insults” which included “falsehoods.” Likewise, Ojea assured that the Supreme Pontiff is “a Head of State to whom particular respect is owed.”

The considerations of the president of the Episcopal Conference They were done through an interview that was published on the official website of the Communication and Press Office of the entity.after Milei classified Francisco as an “unpresentable, disastrous character and representative of evil on Earth.”

About, Ojea maintained that “many times” the Pope was “systematically mistreated” by some media outlets.and he considered that this contributed to him being read little and his words and thoughts being less disseminated, to dwell on “trifles highly sought after with bad intentions” by a sector of the press.

So it was there that, without naming Milei directly but in a clear allusion to the libertarian candidate, he assured: “In this context, one of the candidates has also expressed himself with irreproducible insults and falsehoods. As Monsignor Gustavo Carrara expressed, the Pope is for us a prophet of human dignity in a time of violence and exclusion. But, on the other hand, he is also a Head of State to whom particular respect is owed.”

The presidential candidate of the La Libertad Avanza party, Javier Milei.

Likewise, the priest recalled the statement published by the Church on August 22, after the PASO, and emphasized certain precepts that were transmitted through that document, such as that “it is impossible to build a country without dialogue and with insults, shouts and disqualifications.” Under this position he noted: “We were wondering how a divided country is going to be governed. And we affirmed that the climate of violence in the expressions of the candidates does not help social peace.”

Furthermore, Ojea maintained that in this time of “hopelessness and disappointment” resulting from the growing poverty in Argentina, His main concern is that a “climate of self-destruction” has appeared, which he defined as “a desire for everything to overflow and fall into a void,” as “a social disease that annuls all horizons and plans for the future,” and as “ a kind of self-boycott.”

Thus he indicated that the declaration they made in August remains valid and that it is addressed to all those competing for positions in these elections, as well as that it contains “inalienable principles” for the Church. “First of all, caring for the lives of each of the citizens. For us, life must be cared for from the beginning of conception, going through all the stages of its development until natural death,” he said.

And he continued with his list: “Secondly, the preferential option for the poor and excluded. For the Gospel, Jesus is present in them. ‘I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink’ (Matthew 25:35). “Jesus identifies with them, therefore it is impossible for the Church to renounce being with them.”

Pope Francis and Javier Milei.

Regarding the latter, The monsignor indicated that “it is not poorism” to attempt requests like those led by the Church in recent years, linked to the existence of a present State; respect for solidarity economies; and to the creation of genuine and dignified work. “Thinking about it like this [que es hacer pobrismo] It would be to ignore all the work for human promotion that the Church carries out, seeking to create the conditions for a more humane and more just life. Before any government that is elected, The Church is not going to give up claiming the rights of the last, because this would be betraying the Gospel”, he indicated.

He even stated that the commitment to caring for the common home is “unavoidable,” to combat the socio-environmental crisis that the world is experiencing, produced – as he said – by climate change.that puts us at risk as humanity”. Thus, he marked another turning point with Milei, who was able to point out that global warming was a lie of socialism.

“Finally, in the document of August 22, we remind all candidates for the next elections that it is essential that freedom and our ties are lived in accordance with the spirit and letter of the National Constitution as a framework that guides actions and decisions,” he highlighted. Look.

While, The priest maintained that the Church does not endorse any particular candidate because that is not their mission, because it does not correspond to them and because they respect the popular will. “We try to enlighten the conscience of the faithful with the principles of the Gospel. We express principles that we believe may be useful to reflect on the future of this people that we love and serve. Our mission is pastoral and although stating these principles may make us uncomfortableor the candidates themselves express their disagreement, in no way will we renounce the primary vocation of announcing the Gospel freely,” he warned.

“In chapter V of the Encyclical Fratelli Tutti, Francis tells us about the best policy. For the social doctrine of the Church, politics is the noblest of all arts, as Pope Pius XI said and Pope Francis himself endorses it again. The vocation of the politician is to transform reality, make it more human, so that the people he serves as a politician can develop their talents and abilities to the maximum in the service of the common good,” concluded the president of the Episcopal Conference.

