The Catholic Church of Argentina has settled a debt. After five years of work, a team of 25 people led by the priest Carlos María Galli, rector of the Faculty of Theology of the Argentine Catholic University (UCA), classified all the archives of the Holy See, the Nunciature in Buenos Aires and the Argentine Episcopal Conference (CEA) accumulated during the years of political violence in the 1970s. The result, summarized in three volumes entitled The truth will make them free (Planet), is an unprecedented analysis of the role of the ecclesiastical hierarchy during the military dictatorship (1976-1983). In 900 pages, the responses that the Church gave to the more than 3,000 requests for help from the relatives of victims of State terrorism, the contacts with the military leadership and the internal contradictions that weighed down a more forceful response to the murders, are detailed. torture and disappearances. Human Rights organizations have demanded for decades the declassification of these documents, hoping that still unknown data will appear on the whereabouts of the disappeared. “You have to avoid false expectations. They will not find what Justice did not find, ”warns Galli.

Ask: How did this investigation begin?

Answer: When [Jorge] Bergoglio was president of the Episcopal Conference (2005-2011) entrusted to a deceased bishop, [Carmelo] Giaquinta, study the cause of Monsignor [Enrique] Angelelli, the bishop of La Rioja who was assassinated by the dictatorship in 1976 after two priests and a layman who have now been beatified had killed him. Searching for Angelelli’s material, Giaquinta found a collection in the CEA file that said Human rights. He then told Bergoglio that it was worth systematizing all this, especially in case there was information for families of victims. In 2013, Francisco was elected and decided in Rome to also digitize all the material in the Holy See about the period of the military dictatorship and the disappearances in Argentina. The task of classification remained. Nobody dared to do something so big. They asked me to, I set up a commission of editors and we summoned about 25 people to start the work.

Q. What’s in that material?

R. Especially the requests of the relatives of the victims and how the Church responded. In the Nunciature there were 3,115 cases, in the Episcopate some others. You can see the ways of asking, individual or collective, and the answers that the military gave, which were always evasive or with generalities.

Q. The biennium 1976-1977 is titled The horror. How did those two years of the dictatorship differ from the rest?

R. In which are the years of greatest state terrorism. The repression was a hunt for defenseless people beyond their political commitment. The scheme was detention, torture, information and, when the person did not give more of himself and exhausted his capacity for information, disappearance. This terrible and brutal circuit, which had been taken from the French action in Algeria, was what allowed the repressive intelligence to advance in the fight against the armed organizations. For this reason, our thesis is not that there were two demons, but rather that there was a spiral of violence that was expanding and consolidating more and more and that has its culmination in the worst violence of all, which is the State of terror.

Q. The investigation attaches great importance to the cases of missing children

R. The first people who met with John Paul II were the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo [que buscaban a sus nietos nacidos durante el cautiverio de sus madres] on a visit to Brazil and then in Rome. We study the lists available to the Church on these organizations, but at the same time we try to convey something of the anguish and pain of the letters from relatives. They all had a very formal scheme for the time, but told things with family affection. There you can see what the Episcopate did and did not do.

Q. And what did the Episcopate do?

R. The archives testify that he did a lot at the requests of the relatives and the victims. But what he did and said before the military authorities was not very effective. Neither in the written requests with lists or by specific people, nor in the efforts of the authorities or of a commission called the Liaison, made up of three bishops placed to negotiate with the three secretaries of the Armed Forces. They always walked those. They took notes and then they didn’t answer anything, or “we’ll see”, “we didn’t have this case”, “we don’t know anything”. Three great bishops say in volume one of The truth will make them free: “We were not up to the events. The strategy of many private efforts and few public gestures did not work”. Or that we should have acted with gestures that could have touched in some way the Catholic condition of the military. Monsignor Miguel Hesayne, who was a great fighter for human rights, says that “there was weakness, there was no complicity.” It could have been from a pro-military bishop, a military priest or chaplain, or from laymen, says Hesayne.

Q. And what is your personal opinion?

R. That much more energy should have been put into public protest, so that the institutional authority of the Church would play harder to avoid so much slaughter. It must be taken into account that in the Episcopate there was a great debate: we spoke out more forcefully publicly or we considered that it is better to negotiate so that more people do not disappear or kill. This does not exempt that more things could have been done. But when they were asked to do little, then corporate solidarities jumped out, ‘we are doing this, doing that’. In the investigation we have not covered anything of everything we know.

Q. Were you surprised by what you found?

R. The group became more and more moved, especially the youngest, because they had never had direct or indirect contact with a relative of the disappeared. Some had to stop, others started crying, others needed to talk.

Q. Can a family member find something they didn’t know yet?

R. False expectations must be avoided. They will not find what Justice nor they found. They won’t find out where they are, or what cemetery or if they buried it or dropped it during a death flight. We don’t have that. If the Church had had it, it would have told a judge in due time. What we have are testimonials from people who were looking for someone and had neither the parties nor the media who would receive them.

Q. Is there information about the role of Jorge Bergoglio at that time? When he was elected Pope in Argentina there were those who questioned his attitude towards the dictatorship.

Q. There were somewhat armed questions because it was functional for the government on duty. When they considered him an opponent they began to attack him. One of the elements was to reread the story of the two Jesuits arrested in 1976 and say that Bergoglio had set them free to make them vulnerable. Bergoglio helped save at least 30 people.

