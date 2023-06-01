EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

An estimated one in 36 children in the United States has been diagnosed with an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), according to estimates from the Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That country. In Argentina, the statistics are more diffuse and this type of survey does not exist because prevalence studies are usually expensive. It is estimated that in the country there are between 500,000 and one million people with this condition. It sounds imprecise, but perhaps the final results of the 2022 census, which have not yet been released, can offer more accurate data.

For people with autism, taking public transportation —and even more so in a megalopolis like Buenos Aires— can be a stressful experience. The situation is even more serious for those who are sensitive to light, sounds, smells and other stimuli, in addition to the stress of required social skills.

In the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires, which includes the capital city and the province of Buenos Aires, there are 388 bus lines that transport around eleven million people every day, 24 hours a day. One of those companies, Line 85, thought about the lives of those people with autism and promoted the idea of ​​incorporating pictographic signage, which aims to facilitate rapid perception by passengers with autism.

Some of the pictographic signs placed on the buses. Courtesy (Line 85)

The initiative arose from a group of employees of the company located in the city of Quilmes (southeast of the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires), which carries out social tasks through the site Saes’s band. “For some time now, we have been doing solidarity tasks, such as sponsoring a school and promoting blood and organ donation campaigns, among others. All through posters in the buses. In one of those actions, we invited a civil association of autistic children. We saw how the children were attracted by the colors and the posters of the bus. Based on that need, we started working,” said Alejandro Garro, manager of Line 85 and founder of the site that brings together the activities.

From that moment on, they got to work: they sought professional support from entities specialized in the study of people with autism in Argentina and contacted the Aragonese Center for Augmentative and Alternative Communication. The Spanish NGO offers graphic resources and materials adapted under a Creative Commons license to facilitate communication and cognitive accessibility for people who have difficulties in these areas.

The initiative multiplies

In March of last year, shortly after starting the project, the 110 buses on Line 85 were equipped with around twenty adapted signals. This action impacts the company’s 55,000 daily passengers. And it produced a healthy contagion effect on other companies. “The impact was fast. Soon after, Line 98 joined the initiative, which has 137 units in operation. One from Avellaneda and another from Lanús, from Greater Buenos Aires, did the same”, Garro enthuses.

The multiplier effect of the initiative reached the companies that are dedicated to conditioning the buses for urban transport. Todo Bus, one of the most important in the country, undertook to launch its factory units on the market with the adapted pictograms. “They float buses for all lines in the country. They deliver an average of 60 units per month,” said Garro.

The NGO Salidas Inclusivas supported carriers on issues related to cognitive and sensory accessibility. Gabriela Leoni Olivera, founder of the institution, psychologist and specialist in autism spectrum disorders, explains the differences between these recently incorporated symbols and those of classic signage.

“Many people with autism have difficulty understanding the symbolic: they need things to be more explicit. The adapted signage, with pictograms, is clearer; the environment becomes easier to understand. They see them and the concept fits right away. Many adults no longer need the pictograms because they understand the environment more, but sometimes the same is not true for children. This gives them more clarity, relieves them…”, added Leoni Olivera.

Line up, wait at the stop, payment methods and ring the bell to get off at the next stop. All these actions are made explicit in the signage, which was well received by people with autism and their families. “It gives them a certain level of anticipation, clarity and reassurance. It is also a way to calm the anxiety of these people”, he said.

The Line 85 initiative caught the attention of the national authorities. The case was presented at the Quinta de Olivos, the official residence of the president, as part of a day to raise awareness about autism. And it had the initial endorsement of the Ministry of Transport of the Nation.

“We celebrate the initiatives of civil society and the support of businessmen in their task of social responsibility. We have been working with pictograms for the federal transportation system in its five versions: aeronautical, automotive, rail, maritime, and lake,” said Daniel Güerci, director of Transportation Accessibility, which reports to the National Ministry of Transportation.

Daniel Güerci, director of Transport Accessibility of the National Ministry of Transport, and Alejandro Garro, manager of bus line 85, show a poster with the set of signs that make up the Alternative and Augmentative Communication System (SAAC). Courtesy (Line 85)

Civil associations, according to the official’s gaze, use Augmentative Communication Systems (SAC). While the State seeks to promote the pictograms in means of transport. “SACs must be learned and are not universal like pictograms. We must work to achieve something by consensus, with an inclusive, accessible and comprehensive look for all people with disabilities”.

Law 26378, which was sanctioned and promulgated in 2008 in Argentina, promotes and protects the rights and dignity of people with disabilities, based on a holistic approach. Güerci said that she is working in a committee for the treatment of a standard for pictograms. And he acknowledged that there is still a legal vacuum on the subject.

“We are making the way by walking. The incorporation of pictograms is novel, especially in the case of very specific signage. Many are used on routes and roads, but not within transport units. We are working on the development of regulations and manuals,” said the official. Leoni Olivera pointed to the need for joint work to advance with the necessary regulations, beyond the initiatives of individuals and businessmen. “From the NGOs and parents’ associations we must advise, with the idea of ​​creating regulations and a regulation system. The Line 85 initiative is a start-up, but much remains to be done”.