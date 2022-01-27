Defender Julio Buffarini is Cartagena’s third signing in this winter market. The 33-year-old Argentine soccer player with a proven track record in his country comes to raise the level of the Albinegra squad, compete with Julián Delmás on the right-hand side and fill the gap left by David Simón with his departure to Greece. He is on loan until the end of the season from Huesca, where he has signed a contract until June 2023.

Intense, veteran and winner of the biggest titles in South America, Buffarini comes to Cartagena with the aim of consolidating himself, showing his level in Spain and tightening the nuts on Julián Delmás in these last months of the competition. He has been international with his country, he has the filming of the 17 matches with Huesca and the Italian passport, so he does not occupy a non-community file.

“Buffarini is an expert winger, who stands out for his intensity on the pitch, his great ability to travel down the right wing and also for his strength in the brand,” Cartagena said in the statement. To enroll him, the club works to close Antoñito and Kawaya’s outings as soon as possible. That of the latter on loan to Albacete is about to close. The club also tries to close the signing of Ontiveros. And he is clear that if he does not close, he will not sign anyone in that position.