In very harsh terms, the Argentine Association of Prosecutors (AAF) defined the latest pronouncements of the national government on Justice as “a planning aimed at eliminating -in practice- the republican form of government, through party political control of the Judicial Power and the Public Prosecutor’s Office “.

Under this characterization of the events, the organization expressed through a statement that the official proposal to create a “Bicameral Commission” in Congress for the follow-up of Justice “It is nothing more than a court of inquisition dedicated to the witch hunt.”

The two-page text issued by the AAF has two facts in the background: the most recent, Cristina Kirchner’s 50-minute speech this Thursday before the Judges of Criminal Cassation, in the run-up to a trial against him. There, the vice president argued why the case raised for alleged irregularities in the sale of future dollars in 2015 should be annulled and spoke that the Judiciary is “Rotten and perverse system”, “corporate” and governed by “lawfare”. He also compared them to the military by saying that the judges “are the new permanent power“.

On the other hand, at the opening of ordinary sessions last Monday, Alberto Fernández said that Justice seems to live “on the fringes of the republican system” and announced that it will start a “Criminal complaint” against the government of Mauricio Macri, for the debt contracted in 2018 with the International Monetary Fund.

The president added that day: “The Judiciary is in crisis […]. They enjoy privileges that others do not: no official of the Judicial Power pays income taxes, and in the case of the members of the Supreme Court, accessing the declaration of their assets is almost impossible. “

Cristina, for Zoom, criticized the Justice.

The words of the two highest authorities of the Executive coincided in a package that already accumulated previous risks, such as the administrative request of the ANSeS, commanded by María Fernanda Raverta, so that judges and prosecutors update their pension procedures or decide to retire.

Thus, for the prosecutors in the AAF, the attempt to politically “control” the judiciary “It is not only channeled through legislative reform projects”, but also “the announced failure of creating an Arbitrary Tribunal, and the composition of the Council of the Magistracy “.

They expanded: “As a clearer example you can see the attacks on the interim Attorney General (Eduardo Casal), for the sole circumstance (or impotence) of not being able to find consensus among the majority political forces in proposing a person who satisfies the guarantees of impartiality. And that is where it becomes clear that this condition is not sought, but quite the opposite, a political party militant related to the ruling party“.

Eduardo Casal took over in November 2017 when Alejandra Gils Carbó announced that she would no longer return. As Acting Attorney, he waits for the Government to reach an agreement and appoint someone to his post on a permanent basis. The president wants that place to be occupied by the judge Daniel Rafecas. The opposition is divided over that appointment.

In that direction, prosecutors spoke of “permanent attacks” to the members of the Supreme Court of Justice, to the aforementioned Casal and to “any judge or prosecutor who has to intervene in processes that involve people or interests of the ruling party.”

“It comes like this, to unprecedented levels of symbolic institutional violence, putting in crisis the public confidence in the justice system and of a State that must protect the values, principles and rights that give identity to our Constitution “, they wielded.

Finally, the Argentine Association of Prosecutors understood that “Political party disagreement does not make judicial activity erroneous let alone pressure judges and prosecutors to obtain a desired result. “

The text bears the signature of Marcelo Varona Quintián (president) Walter Fernández (first vice president) and Matías Michienzi (general secretary).

The full statement

