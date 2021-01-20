The Argentine Ambassador to the United States, Jorge ArgüelloHe assured that he works so that there is “as soon as possible” a meeting between President Alberto Fernández and the elected head of state of that country, Joe Biden, who will begin his term this Wednesday. In addition, he was optimistic about the possibility of reaching an agreement with the IMF “within a few months.”

“As soon as possible, since it is working for that”Argüello responded about the eventual meeting. And he stressed that “the Argentine government aspires to have a bilateral meeting.”

“When Alberto and the president-elect spoke, it was a 10-minute dialogue with the possibility of extending two more and they ended up speaking for 34 minutes. Communication was optimal, so the conditions are in place to advance in the development of a consensual agenda, “said the diplomat in dialogue with Futurock FM.

In this sense, the Argentine ambassador in Washington added: “We believe that the favorable atmospheric conditions exist for the deepening of that agenda and the enlargement of the bilateral agenda.”

Regarding the agreement with the IMF, he said there are no certainty “when the negotiation will be concluded”, although he estimated that it will be “as soon as possible.”

“I have a positive vision: we are going to have agreements, it will be within a few months and that agreement will mark the end of this situation of extreme indebtedness with which the Government of Alberto Fernández assumed,” he said.

Joe Biden will assume the US presidency replacing Donald Trump. Reuter

Argüello noted that Biden “announced the will for the United States to fully re-enter multilateralism and that is Argentina’s policy.”

The ambassador appreciated the dialogue between Fernández and Biden on November 30, after being elected president of the United States, which he described as “very positive”.

“I have the fingers of one hand to spare if I have to make the list of Latin American presidents who spoke with Biden after he was anointed president-elect,” added Argüello to highlight the importance of this first contact.

The ambassador described that dialogue as “absolutely positive”, with “a clear coincidence in all aspects of the international agenda and also of the bilateral agenda.”

On the other hand, the ambassador gave details of the ceremony scheduled for this Wednesday in Washington, in which Biden will assume his functions to start his four-year term, and which this time will have special characteristics due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In this regard, he said: “All those who enter this event have been tested, and this speaks of the extraordinary circumstances we are going through.”

“President Trump is not going to be”, something that happens for the fourth time in American history, “in the middle of an impeachment process – this had never happened either.

In contrast, Argüello stressed that when the presidential transfer of Barack Obama was made, a million people were accompanying the new president, but that “this year there will be no one,” except for the 20,000 members of the National Guard destined to shield the city ​​of Washington, in response to a possible repetition of the events that occurred on January 26 at the Capitol.

With information from Télam.

JPE