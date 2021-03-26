The Argentina Under 23 team faces its pair from Japan this Friday, in the first of the friendlies that will be played in the host country of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The game will be played from 7am in Argentina at the Ajinomoto stadium in the capital. Japanese. Televisa TyC Sports.

The second friendly of the tour will be played on Monday in the city of Fukuoka.

With the new jersey presented this week for all national teams, the team led by Fernando “Bocha” Batista returns to compete after more than a year and faces its first preparation friendlies with the dream of the third gold medal for Argentine football.

The youth team played for the last time on February 9 of last year when they closed the Pre-Olympic tournament they won in Colombia with a defeat against Brazil (3-0).

After the long break due to the pandemic, Batista was able to return to work with a squad at the end of the year but only now is playing his first preparation games for the Olympic tournament whose fixture will be raffled on April 21 at the FIFA headquarters.

The Argentine coach Take the opportunity to test some players who are active in Europe and they did not participate in the last Pre-Olympic as goalkeeper Jeremías Ledesma, midfielder Santiago Ascacíbar and forward Matías Vargas.

The defenders Hernán De La Fuente and Nehuén Pérez, Fernando Valenzuela, Juan Brunetta and the striker Adolfo Gaich, who comes from scoring a historic goal against Juventus with Benevento, remain from the champion squad of the Pre-Olympic.

Japan comes with a little more rhythm since in January of this year they played three friendlies (Saudi Arabia, Syria and Qatar) and for these matches they were reinforced with some players who have experience in the senior team such as midfielder Takefusa Kubo, from Getafe Spanish.

-Probable formations-

Japan: Keisuke Osako; Yukinari Sugawara, Yuta Nakayama, Kou Itakura and Koki Machida; Yuki Soma, Shunta Tanaka, Koji Miyoshi, and Reo Hatate; Takefusa Kubo; Ryotaro Meshino. DT: Akinobu Yokouchi.

Argentina: Jeremías Ledesma; Hernán De La Fuente, Nazareno Colombo, Nehuén Pérez and Milton Valenzuela; Santiago Colombatto and Santiago Ascacíbar; Matías Vargas, Fernando Valenzuela, Juan Brunetta; and Adolfo Gaich. DT: Fernando Batista.

Hour: 7 from Argentina

Referee: Ryuji Sato

Stadium: Ajinomoto (Tokyo)

TV: TyC Sports.