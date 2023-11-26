The ultra Javier Milei will assume power on December 10 in an Argentina that needs a treatment of shock to revive an economy in intensive care. He has warned that his recipes will not be lukewarm or gradual: a harsh fiscal adjustment is coming that includes the paralysis of public works, the privatization of state companies and everything that is necessary to achieve fiscal balance in 2024. In Argentina As this 53-year-old economist imagines, at the end of his term there is no inflation—today it is 142%—and its citizens have abandoned the national currency, the peso, to throw themselves into the arms of the powerful dollar. Education and public health are reformed and there is no legal abortion, comprehensive sexual education or gender policies.

The last presidents have failed in the fight against inflation and economists around the world warn of the unfeasibility of dollarizing a country that has negative reserves in the Central Bank. However, this admirer of the economist Milton Friedman is convinced that it is possible. He even puts a deadline for the country’s recovery: “The transition lasts about two years.”

“What they have to cut will be cut,” Milei warned days ago in an interview. Her statements put state workers on alert: the new president had just announced on television that the extra half-pay for December, established by law for almost 80 years, was not guaranteed. A day later she corrected his speech: “You don’t touch people; The adjustment will fall on the expenses incurred by politics.” She did not calm things down: fear had spread like wildfire throughout the country.

A week has passed since the triumph of the extreme right at the polls against the Peronist Sergio Massa, but the uncertainty remains intact. His program includes “the total paralysis of state public works” and the threat is beginning to be felt in a sector that employs more than 400,000 people. Some projects have been stopped for fear that the state funds necessary to move them forward will no longer be received, as is the case with the housing plan in the province of Catamarca, in the north of the country. According to the Public Works portfolio, there are 2,329 works in progress and 676 projects are in the evaluation and approval process.

Milei wants to apply the Chilean model of concessions to private companies in Argentina. The person responsible for carrying them out, at the head of the Ministry of Infrastructure, will be Guillermo Ferraro, a businessman and former Peronist militant. Ferraro plans to appoint Eduardo Rodríguez Chirillo, an expert in privatization, as Secretary of Energy, another of Milei’s spearheads. The sale of state companies will start with the oil company YPF, the energy company Enarsa and the public media conglomerate. “Everything that can be in the hands of the private sector, is going to be in the hands of the private sector,” summarizes the president-elect.

His proposal brings back to the memory of Argentines “surgery without anesthesia” applied by the government of neoliberal Peronist Carlos Menem, who left no public company unsold. YPF passed into the hands of Repsol in 1999, but Cristina Kirchner nationalized it again in 2012. The announcement of a new privatization shot up the shares of the Argentine oil company by almost 40% in one day after the election results. Behind it is the big business of the Vaca Muerta field, which has the world’s second largest reserves of unconventional gas, and lithium located in the northwest of the country, key to the world transportation revolution.

Argentines roughly know Milei’s economic plan, but they have doubts about how he will carry it out. Many of those who voted for him are convinced that he will not be able to do everything he had promised. To achieve this he needs parliamentary majorities that he lacks. Milei’s party, La Libertad Avanza (LLA), has only 15% of legislators in the Chamber of Deputies and 10% in the Senate. The alliance with Propuesta Republicana (PRO), the conservative party headed by former president Mauricio Macri, brings the group to 79 deputies out of a total of 256 and 16 senators out of 72. In both cases, below the numbers necessary to launch one session and also below a Peronism that, if it remains united, will have 104 deputies and 32 senators.

The lack of parliamentary support has left structural reforms such as the labor market reform – which Milei wants to make more flexible – and public education and health reforms out of the initial agenda, although all of them are part of an ambitious agenda willing to transform Argentina. The South American country lacks a battered welfare state, but it remains standing and to which Milei wants to give the final blow.

Milei’s immediate agenda is economic, but the long-term battle is cultural. This crusade, led by her vice president, Victoria Villarruel, seeks a radical conservative turn in a country of reference for social rights in Latin America. The new Government wants to repeal the legalization of abortion, comprehensive sexual education in schools and any policy linked to gender equality. “The gender gap does not exist,” says Milei, who also does not believe that climate change is due to human activity. Statistics that say otherwise don’t seem to matter. “Argentina has a future and that future is liberal,” she repeats over and over again. If her plan is fulfilled, she assures, Argentina in 35 years will be the United States.

