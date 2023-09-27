Few people in the entrepreneurial environment achieve the great milestones that place them on the privileged map of business on an international scale, and if we count them by gender, women still represent a percentage of less than 50%. The few examples that stand out demonstrate that, despite facing complex scenarios and limitations of all kinds, they are making their way little by little with great strength. An example is the Argentine Silvina Moschini, president and co-founder of Unicoin, a next-generation asset-backed cryptocurrency designed to pay dividends. and has come to blockchain (a technology that consists of a blockchain with a public database where transactions carried out on the network are securely recorded) looking for an alternative to open doors and equal opportunities for access to wealth.

He began his academic studies in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and continued his preparation in the United States and Europe. She is the founder and president of TransparentBusiness, the software remote work management who lives a boom since the start of the pandemic. The company, created by Moschini a decade before the health emergency, became the first “unicorn” led by a Latin American woman in 2020, meaning it reached a private valuation of one billion dollars. “When I became the first Latin American woman at the head of a unicorn company, the stereotypes and gender biases in the financing process to carry out the project did not collapse, but at least it was shown that if you think differently and work hard As a team there are many opportunities. The key is in the team and diversity. Men and women working as a team,” she says.

Moschini takes advantage of every opportunity to explain that part of the key to his career has been trusting his instincts and going all-in when he firmly believes in an idea and works to build it. His father has been one of the most important figures in his professional and personal development: “I remember my father’s talks and advice. Since I was little he told me that I could be whatever I wanted to be. He used to tell me: ‘Daughter, you can be a princess, an astrophysicist, an engineer, or whatever you want. But if you choose to be a princess, you have to build your own castle.’ “Those talks marked me for life.”

On the other hand, she highlighted that at the time she decided to start, not everything was so simple: “It was a great challenge to overcome the barriers that have historically limited us women in our dreams. The importance of crises is that they bring us opportunities to leave our comfort zone and force us to go one step further to question, learn and create.”

Latin America has an educational gap that worsened after the pandemic. The country where Moschini originates is no exception. Argentina is also going through the worst economic crisis in 20 years, and although it has a robust and innovative entrepreneurial ecosystem, it has not yet managed to become a platform that drives the deeply deteriorated economy. Silvina Moshini recognizes it: “In a complex context, Latin Americans are skilled at creating and engineering solutions to problems. However, I developed professionally in the United States and Europe,” she says.

Moschini believes that there is still a long way to go in the financial ecosystem to close the gender gap. “Through new instruments, such as cryptocurrencies, it has been possible to reach a segment that until now had been excluded by the traditional system. The participation of women is still lower than that of men, but the data is encouraging: today women represent the 30% of cryptocurrency owners in the world and, in Latin America, the adoption figure increases by 43%,” he explains.

The Argentine, based in the United States, believes that it is necessary to advance in financial education to provide women with the necessary tools to make informed decisions and know the differences between existing cryptocurrencies: “Women are more cautious and often distrust cryptocurrencies due to the high risks associated with extreme volatility. “This is a characteristic attribute of first-generation cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, whose flaws became evident with the arrival of crypto winter.”

Moschini was the only prominent entrepreneur in W20 Argentina, the G20 advisory group on economic growth with a gender perspective, she was also a special guest at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2022 and in 2019 she led the innovation panel at the Summit of Presidents of the Americas. a meeting of top CEOs and heads of state. She has received distinctions such as the Equals in Tech Leadership Award, awarded by the United Nations; the Lifetime Achievement award from Women in Tech, and Woman of the Decade from the Women Economic Forum. Recently, she was named “Woman of the Year in Disruptive Sectors” by UN Women and the Global Compact. “This would not have been possible without the great team of brilliant minds who have pushed me to achieve my dreams. I have learned from business leaders such as Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, Rosie Rios, former treasurer of the United States, Laura Chinchilla, former president of Costa Rica, who was the president of my board of advisors and of course, the undisputed queen of Internet of the 90s: Susan Segal, who with her example and support showed that women, class, money and power are a possible reality.

These are our recommended articles of the week:

Recommendation of the week: Rosa Peral’s ribbons, by Noor Mahtani

I don’t know if you came to the newsletter looking for some pampering or empowerment. It is not the case. This is a recommendation for anyone who wants to get angry. The body on fire, the Netflix series starring Úrsula Corberó, is on everyone’s lips. Much has been written and more has been said about the case of Rosa Peral and Albert López, two urban guards convicted in 2017 for the murder of Pedro Rodríguez, Peral’s partner. But I invite you to watch the documentary first (or only) Rosa Peral’s ribbons, a film that narrates how the gender perspective in the courts and in the media was conspicuous by its absence.

Beyond Peral’s guilt or not, I recommend this documentary for three reasons: to understand why this case would have had a different outcome if the accused were not a woman, an urban guard and owner of her sexuality; so that we journalists reflect on how easy and dangerous it is to tell about morbidity and stop reporting; and, above all, to listen to Paz Francés, a doctor in criminal law who makes some very interesting reflections on differentiating between sin and crime and on how the behavior of women who go outside their established role – good mothers, good victims, good wives – are punished more strongly.

For those who just want to empower themselves, read French. Or listen to it here.