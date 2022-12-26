After the long-awaited title, everyone in Lionel Scaloni’s World Cup-winning squad became heroes for all of Argentina. In every corner of the country, Albiceleste players are recognized by fans and even more if they have been part of the starting team on occasion. This is what happened to Tagliafico, who after replacing Marcos “Huevo” Acuña due to suspension in the semi-final against Croatia, also managed to play in the decisive match of the World Cup. With the idea of ​​going unnoticed, Tagliafico had to disguise himself to go shopping at the supermarket. In the images filmed by his wife Carolina Calvagni, the full-back can be seen wearing a sweatshirt with a hood, a cap and a mask despite the fact that it is the height of summer in Argentina. The influencer joked about the way her husband dressed up, writing: “Whoever is a champion goes to the supermarket as he wants”



00:06