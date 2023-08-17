On Sunday, August 13, the Simultaneous and Mandatory Open Primary elections (PASO) were held in Argentina. The big winner and surprise was Javier Milei. Dollar quotations skyrocketed on the Monday following the elections and the Central Bank raised interest rates. While the International Monetary Fund announced that the possibility of a new disbursement is imminent.

The far-right candidate Javier Milei was the electoral surprise of the primary elections in Argentina. He was the candidate with the most votes: he obtained just over 30% of the votes, when the polls estimated that he would not exceed 20%.

One day after the elections, the government devalued the peso, which was followed by a wave of price increases, presaging that inflation in August will be much higher than in July.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that next week it would approve a disbursement especially necessary for Argentina in a context of deep currency shortage.

Milei, the surprise in the elections

The only candidate of La Libertad Avanza, the libertarian economically and socially conservative, Javier Milei, obtained more than 30% of the votes in the Simultaneous and Mandatory Open Primary (PASO) elections last Sunday, August 13. No one expected him to get such good results. The polls predicted that he could have been around 20%; it was much more. On the map of the country, his alliance violet painted 16 of the 24 districts.

In second place as a candidate was the current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, from the Peronist Union for the Homeland coalition, with just over 21%, who defeated Juan Grabois internally, with almost 6%. He was followed by Patricia Bullrich, who obtained 17% of the votes and won the internal one of the center-right coalition Juntos por el Cambio, in which her contender, the head of the Government of the City of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, obtained little more than 11% of the votes.

Libertarian Javier Milei scored a solid victory in the Argentine primary on August 13, 2023. © Natacha Pisarenko / AP

When measuring coalition against coalition, Together for Change, with more than 28%, was ahead of Unión por la Patria, which received just over 27%. Milei defeated both alliances.

The other two candidates who obtained enough votes to participate in the general elections on October 22 were the Peronist not aligned with the government, Juan Schiaretti, from Hacemos por Nuestro País (almost 4%) and Myriam Bregman, from the left front ( more than 2.5%).

Participation, close to 70% of the register, was low compared to previous presidential PASO, in which the average was around 75%.

With a primary election that left the main candidates divided into almost three-thirds, it is considered very likely that the definition will take place in a second round in November between the two most voted in October. It also remains to be seen if participation increases and towards which proposal Rodríguez Larreta’s votes will turn, which will not necessarily automatically migrate to Patricia Bullrich.

words of candidates

On Wednesday they interviewed Milei, Massa and Bullrich on the program “A Dos Voces”, from the TN signal, which makes it a similar context for all three. There they gave some definitions regarding what they plan to do if they win the presidential elections.

“What Argentina needs is not an economist, what Argentina needs is a leader who supports an economist who does the things that have to be done,” Bullrich said, giving an account of his priorities in the matter, “that we go to deficit zero, that we stop issuing, that we give a long-term plan for all companies to start working, that we remove the stocks (on access to dollars),” he remarked.

Milei, for her part, spoke of staggered reforms: the immediate, first-generation reforms, which consist, she stated, of “the reform of the State, lowering public spending, lowering taxes, eliminating regulations, modernizing the labor market, opening unilateral economic and monetary reform”. He said that this will generate “very high economic growth.” Regarding his project to dollarize the economy, he said that it could happen within a period of between 9 and 24 months.

Combination of images, from left to right: the far-right Javier Milei, from the La Libertad Avanza coalition, Patricia Bullrich, from the right-wing group Together for Change, and the ruling party candidate Sergio Massa, from Unión por la Patria, react after the results of the primary elections, in Argentina, on August 13, 2023. © AFP/Grafification France24

When the presenters of the program asked him about the money that the State contributes to religious cults, Milei said that “it still cannot be modified.” “That is constitutional,” clarified her vice-presidential candidate, Victoria Villarruel, “we are not in favor of constitutional reforms.”

The third candidate, Sergio Massa, said that he will not resign as Economy Minister, because that “would do a lot of damage to Argentina’s economic stability.” Regarding how to resolve the country’s situation, he maintained that “what Argentina needs is an export development program, which next year will mean 50,000 million dollars more for Argentina in sales than in imports, which is the way that you have to go.”

When the presenters pointed out the government’s responsibility in the situation, Massa said “I am not the president; I am the economy minister because I took charge when the storm started.”

devaluation and inflation

On the same post-election Monday, the government validated a rise of around 22% of the official dollar to 365.5 pesos, with the idea that it would remain at that level until the first electoral round. In the “A Dos Voces” program, Minister Massa said that the International Monetary Fund had requested that the official devaluation be 100% but that the government negotiated to reduce that number. On Monday the Central Bank also raised the reference interest rate from 97 to 118% per year.

Meanwhile, the blue dollar (parallel, from the illegal market, which, however, is a reference for the country’s economic actors), which was already at 605 pesos, rose more than 13%, to 685, the same day. On Thursday morning it was between 780 and 790, although it later dropped to around 750.

The devaluation of the peso was followed by a price increase in many products and services that was around 22% (some less, some more); and in some items, operations were halted while waiting for the price outlook to be clarified.

n passerby walks in front of a screen that reports the value of foreign currencies, headed by the dollar, with respect to the Argentine peso this Tuesday, August 13, in Buenos Aires (Argentina). Juan Ignacio Roncoroni / EFE

On the other hand, on Tuesday the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses reported inflation for July. It was 6.3%, barely 0.3 points above that of June. Between July 2022 and July 2023 it was 113.4%.

But that photo from July is already old compared to the current film, in which the effect of the devaluation had an immediate and full impact: the shock led private consultants to begin to estimate that inflation in August could be above 10 %.

As a measure to contain inflation, the government went out to seek to close price agreements with companies, a type of measure that has had mixed results when it has been implemented.

For their part, some unions called for the reopening of parities: the space to negotiate salary increases.

The IMF will give its response on Wednesday, August 23

After the devaluation, on the same Monday the spokeswoman for the International Monetary Fund, Julie Kozac, indicated that on August 23 the Executive Board of the organization is expected to meet to approve disbursements agreed with the country (for US$7.5 billion) within the framework of the revisions of the agreement between the IMF and Argentina, which already have the approval of its technical staff.

Kozak added: “We value recent policy actions of the authorities and the commitment to safeguard stability, rebuild reserves and strengthen fiscal order”.

Demonstrators protest against the administration of Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and the agreement with the IMF amid a severe economic crisis, at the Obelisco, in Buenos Aires, Argentina September 21, 2021 © Agustin Marcarian / Reuters

Sergio Massa will travel to Washington next week to be present when the disbursement by the IMF is defined. For their part, both Milei and Bullrich pointed out that the IMF summoned them to dialogue, in their capacity as candidates.