Argentina lost 1-2 to Saudi Arabia in the 2022 World Cup

The Argentina national team lost to Saudi Arabia at the start of the 2022 World Cup. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

Group C meeting ended with the score 1:2. The winners included striker Saleh Al Shehri and midfielder Salem Al-Dawsari. The only goal scored by Argentina on account of forward Lionel Messi, who converted a penalty. He hit the opponent’s goal at the fourth World Cup and broke the record of the national team, which belonged to Diego Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta.

Earlier, Messi spoke about the first World Cup without former national team player Diego Maradona. “It will be strange not to see him in the stands, not to see how people go crazy when he appears around. He loved our team, ”the striker shared.

The World Cup in Qatar started on November 20 and will last until December 18. Group C also includes the teams of Mexico and Poland.