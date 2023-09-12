Ares Modena, the company of ex-Lotus boss Dany Bahar, has announced that the hardtop version of the Ares S1 will have new doors. Not news that quality media would put ‘BREAKING’ in front of, but fortunately there is more to it. The Ares S1 gets a set of gullwing doors – and they look great on it.

The Italian company previously presented a Speedster version (with a windshield), but now billionaires can also sit dry in the S1. The folding doors are a tribute to Le Mans racers from the sixties and seventies. The carriage is made by hand from carbon fiber. Due to the lightweight material, the Ares S1 with gullwing doors weighs 1,380 kilos.

Specifications of the Ares S1

The Ares S1 weighs 300 kilos less than the car on which it is based, the Chevrolet Corvette C8. The American base means there’s a naturally aspirated 6.2-litre V8 engine mated to an eight-speed DCT dual-clutch gearbox. The power is 608 hp and the torque is 639 Nm. It sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in three seconds and the top speed is 296 km/h.

Fortunately, much of the Speedster’s design remains. The Chiron-like rear, the two exhausts like the Porsche 918 and the extra screen for the co-driver. Then the question: are you going for that black and red look or the silver color scheme with brown interior?