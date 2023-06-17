All standing at the Arena di Verona for the entrance of Sophia Loren, godmother of the ceremony for the centenary of the festival, also broadcast worldwide on Rai1 for the occasion. The most famous Italian star in the world entered accompanied by the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano. The standing ovation was accompanied by long and repeated applause from over 12,000 spectators. With the great actress also her son Carlo. Among the first to greet the diva was the TV presenter Amadeus.

“It is a great emotion for me to be here at the Arena di Verona, this is one of the symbols of the beauty of Italy, of that beauty that the whole world envies us,” said Sophia Loren to the applause of the 12,000 spectators. A few minutes later on the Arena the performance of the Frecce Tricolori with two flyovers and the national anthem performed by the choir in green, white and red dresses.

"Sophia Loren wore the role of Aida in the 1953 film of the same name directed by Clemente Fracassi. Your presence this evening is also a precious testimony of our cinema and of the great cultural heritage that represents us all over the world."

The light drizzle, which forced a delay of a few minutes, did not affect the magic of Aida, with transparent pyramids and architectures of lights. The performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s opera, with its universal message of love unto death, has turned into a blockbuster event, with a new production that looks to the future in a high-tech version but dialogues with the past.

In addition to the actress Sophia Loren, the Hollywood star Matt Dillon and dozens of pop guests, from Amadeus to Orietta Berti, via Iva Zanicchi and Morgan. The exceptional nature of the Arena Festival anniversary celebrations was signaled by the presence of the President of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, the President of the Chamber, Lorenzo Fontana, five ministers (Luca Ciriani, Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, Adolfo Urso, Maria Elvira Calderone, Gennaro Sangiuliano), four undersecretaries (Alberto Barachini, Alessandro Morelli, Gianmarco Mazzi and Vittorio Sgarbi) and ten ambassadors.

For the ‘Prema’ of Verdi’s masterpiece, a symbol of the Arena since the foundation of the Festival in 1913, it is the scenography was completely renewed: the transparent pyramids and the architecture of lights are grafted into the spaces of the Roman amphitheater evoking a technological yet intimist and recognizable Aida. On the stage there are the ruins of the past and of the post-modern, ruined columns of antiquity and futuristic machines. The direction was entrusted to a multifaceted artist like Stefano Poda, making his debut in the Arena, who took care of every detail of the production, also signing the sets, costumes, lights and choreography.

The titular star was acclaimed star Anna Netrebko in the title role, joined by tenor Yusif Eyvazov as Radamès. Together with them are Olesya Petrova in the part of Amneris, Roman Burdenko as Amonasro and Michele Pertusi as Ramfis.

Aida’s world at war took shape on stage with over 300 faces including soloists, chorus, dancers and mimes wearing suits inspired by Paco Rabanne and Capucci and helmets that shine like the works of Damien Hirst.

Many celebrities present in the first rows to applaud the opera singers: Antonio Albanese, Fabio Testi, Gigliola Cinquetti, Giorgio Pasotti, Giulio Base, Jerry Calà, Lino Banfi, Michele Placido, Mogol, Nicoletta Mantovani, Nina Zilli, Piero Chiambretti, Rita Pavone, Il Volo. And also the writers Alessandro Baricco and Marco Malvaldi. The guests were welcomed by the mayor of Verona and president of the Arena Foundation, Damiano Tommasi, and Cecilia Gasdia, superintendent of the Arena Foundation.

Among the guests also Alessandro Orrei and Serena De Ferrari, protagonist of the TV series “Mare Fuori”, Claudio Sona, influencer and TV personality of Canale 5, Nick Cornia and Giulia Salemi influencers, the actor Edoardo Purgatori, Marcello Sacchella, dancer and Amici’s choreographer, the former Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, president of Unicredit, and the presenter Pierluigi Diaco.

Among the institutional guests, the undersecretaries Alberto Barachini, Alessandro Morelli, Gianmarco Mazzi and Vittorio Sgarbi. And again: Beatrice Venezi, councilor for music at the Ministry of Culture, and Liborio Stellino, permanent representative of Italy to UNESCO. There was also a substantial presence of entrepreneurs, with a delegation from Confindustria including former national presidents Giorgio Fossa and Emma Marcegaglia.

The show broadcast live by Rai Cultura on Rai1 worldwide was conducted by Milly Carlucci, with the extraordinary participation of Alberto Angela and Luca Zingaretti.