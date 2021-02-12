Health received the report of the outbreaks reported por the Autonomous Communities from February 4. In total, 2,620 have been registered. Of this figure, 36.5% correspond to outbreaks in the social (18.5%) and family (18%) fields.

It would be 426 shoots in the social sphere with 2,269 cases; many of them corresponding to meetings of family and friends. In addition, 414 outbreaks have been reported with 2,430 cases among members of the same family not living together.

In educational centers, 388 outbreaks were registered with 2,241 cases, the majority occurring in secondary education. And in the workplace, 250 new outbreaks have been reported with 1,629 cases and the business and construction sectors have concentrated most of them.

103 outbreaks with 1,069 associated cases are linked to social health centers, such as hospitals, health centers, private clinics …

36,359 outbreaks since the beginning of de-escalation in Spain

According to Health, since the de-escalation ended, there have been to the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies 36,359 outbreaks with 297,103 cases, affecting all autonomous communities and cities.

Spain registered 14,581 new cases of coronavirus and 530 deaths on the last day. Cumulative incidence has decreased 500 per 100,000 inhabitants and one million people have been vaccinated with the two doses.