In the midst of the inflation that took place in recent years and had a notable impact on the Home prices and mortgage ratesa research center developed a study through which it determined what the US areas where most homes were sold during the current year.

In a scenario in which the economic situation of American households suffered a depression in the years following the Covid-19 pandemic, housing prices are not exempt from the problem, which resulted in the relocation of owners to more affordable areas. In this way, the website Realtor.com established in its annual report Which were the fastest growing real estate markets during the first half of 2024?.

The report, which Ranks America’s “Most Popular Zip Codes”said that the real estate market in the country is experiencing a sharp drop in sales, caused by high borrowing costs and high housing prices. However, Certain areas of the Midwest and adjacent metropolitan areas in the Northeast and Midwest benefited from this phenomenon..

According to the information shared by the website mentioned above, Three of the 10 most popular zip codes in the country are located in the Midwest regionwhere home prices were 24.6 percent lower than average in June. The rest of the list is in the northeastwhere average home prices in the three most affordable neighborhoods were 28.8 percent lower than the national average in June.

The areas in the central west and northeast of the country were the most active in the real estate market during the first half of 2024. Photo:iStock Share

The Ultimate List of the 10 Most Active Zip Codes in the United States in 2024

Based on the information collected, the report prepared by the website determined that The following real estate markets sold the most homes during 2024: