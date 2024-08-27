According to the criteria of
The report, which Ranks America’s “Most Popular Zip Codes”said that the real estate market in the country is experiencing a sharp drop in sales, caused by high borrowing costs and high housing prices. However, Certain areas of the Midwest and adjacent metropolitan areas in the Northeast and Midwest benefited from this phenomenon..
According to the information shared by the website mentioned above, Three of the 10 most popular zip codes in the country are located in the Midwest regionwhere home prices were 24.6 percent lower than average in June. The rest of the list is in the northeastwhere average home prices in the three most affordable neighborhoods were 28.8 percent lower than the national average in June.
The Ultimate List of the 10 Most Active Zip Codes in the United States in 2024
Based on the information collected, the report prepared by the website determined that The following real estate markets sold the most homes during 2024:
- Gahanna, Ohio: Median Home Price $345,000
- Ballwin, Missouri: Median home price $408,000
- Salem, Massachusetts: Median home price $625,000
- Basking Ridge, New Jersey: Median Home Price $995,000
- Rochester, New York: Median home price $165,000
- Mount Laurel, New Jersey: Median Home Price $441,000
- Leominster, Massachusetts: Median home price $450,000
- Westfield, Massachusetts: Median Home Price $345,000
- Highland, Indiana: Median Home Price $254,000
- Macungie, Pennsylvania: Median home price $455,000
