Air strikes and anti-aircraft missile fire echoed through the night Omdurman AndKhartoumBut fighting has also intensified over the past few days in cities to the west of the capital, in the fragile regions of Darfur and Kordofan.

And in a city El Fasherthe capital of North Darfur state, a fragile truce collapsed as clashes between the two forces took place in residential areas.

And in the Whitethe capital of North Kordofan state and the transportation hub between Khartoum and Darfur, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) clashed with the heavily armed Central Reserve Police.

The Rapid Support Forces have a large presence in the city.

Residents and human rights monitors said the heaviest fighting took place in West Darfurwhere militias backed by the Rapid Support Forces destroyed parts of the city and prompted a mass exodus of residents.

And it was a city El Geneina In West Darfur state is the most affected by repeated militia attacks.

On Thursday, the United States announced that it had suspended the talks, which were until now the only platform for dialogue between the two sides, although they only resulted in short-term armistice agreements for humanitarian goals that the two sides did not adhere to in most cases.

In the past few days, fighting has also intensified between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in Medina Nyala The capital of South Darfur state, and one of the largest cities in Sudan.

Clashes continued on Friday in southern Nyala, and a resident reported that civilians were killed, but he did not provide further details.

And there is the possibility of a new front to fight in South Kordofanwhere the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North controls some areas.

The army earlier this week accused the movement of violating a long-standing truce agreement.

The fighting caused the displacement of more than 2.5 million people, hundreds of thousands of whom fled across the borders to neighboring countries, including Chad and Egypt, and led to a severe humanitarian crisis, as non-governmental organizations face difficulties in providing much-needed medical and food aid.

Doctors Without Borders said that the two parties were obstructing its operations, and added in a statement: “The organization’s supplies were confiscated, while armed groups looted our facilities and beat and abused our staff.”