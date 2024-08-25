Emergencies Ministry: The area of ​​the natural fire in the south-east of Crimea has grown to 45 hectares

The area of ​​the natural fire in the south-east of Crimea has grown and reached 45 hectares, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported. This is reported by RIA Novosti.

According to the department, strong gusts of wind up to 20 meters per second and hot dry weather contributed to the rapid spread of the fire. “The area of ​​the fire increased to 45 hectares,” the ministry emphasized. In some places, the fire became crown fire.

The press service added that the rescuers’ forces and resources are dispersed along the perimeter, six combat areas have been created. More than 380 people and 105 units of equipment are participating in extinguishing the fire, including two Mi-8 helicopters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and one Mi-8 of the Russian National Guard.

Earlier it was reported that the fire area is 15 hectares. Residents of the Crimean village of Ordzhonikidze are being evacuated to the SNT Rassvet.