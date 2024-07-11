According to the criteria of
Due to its proximity to cities such as New York or Boston, where the high average rental price exceeds US$3,000, the city experienced a notable increase in rental demand, according to a report presented by the real estate company ZillowIn the study, the real estate agency detailed that The cost of rent in the area grew by 7.8 percent year-on-yearwidely superior to other regions.
In the report published last Wednesday, July 10, the chief economist of ZillowSkylar Olsen, noted: “Renters are drawn to more affordable areas within the Northeast and MidwestIn this new era of remote and hybrid work, the savings seem worth it for many renters, even if it means an occasional painful commute.
The fastest growing areas of rent in the US
According to the data collected during the preparation of its report, the renowned real estate market agency determined that, after Hartford, the following cities comprise The areas of the United States with the fastest growing rents:
- Cleveland, Ohio: $1,447 per month, up 7.2 percent year-over-year in July
- Louisville, Kentucky: $1,417 per month, up 6.8 percent
- Providence, Rhode Island: $2,118 a month, up 6.3 percent
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin: $1,394 per month, up 5.7 percent
