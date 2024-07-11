A recently published study revealed that the city of hartfordlocated in the state of Connecticut, is the area where rent prices are growing most rapidly in the entire United States due to different reasons.

While living in the United States has different costs depending on the region, with higher rates for states like California, there is one city that holds the prize for the fastest growth rate in rental values. In the northwest of the country, precisely in the city of Hartford, The average rental price was US$1,871 in July.

Due to its proximity to cities such as New York or Boston, where the high average rental price exceeds US$3,000, the city experienced a notable increase in rental demand, according to a report presented by the real estate company ZillowIn the study, the real estate agency detailed that The cost of rent in the area grew by 7.8 percent year-on-yearwidely superior to other regions.

In the report published last Wednesday, July 10, the chief economist of ZillowSkylar Olsen, noted: “Renters are drawn to more affordable areas within the Northeast and MidwestIn this new era of remote and hybrid work, the savings seem worth it for many renters, even if it means an occasional painful commute.

The fastest-growing rental areas are in the most affordable markets in the Northeast and Midwest. Photo:iStock Share

The fastest growing areas of rent in the US

According to the data collected during the preparation of its report, the renowned real estate market agency determined that, after Hartford, the following cities comprise The areas of the United States with the fastest growing rents: