The area of ​​the fire near Feodosia and the village of Ordzhonikidze in Crimea has grown to 150 hectares

The area of ​​the fire in Crimea near Feodosia and the village of Ordzhonikidze has grown to 150 hectares. This reports Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Republic of Crimea.

“The fire currently covers an area of ​​150 hectares. 470 people and more than 100 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing it,” the department said.

It is noted that firefighting is complicated by strong gusty winds and hot dry weather. The Emergencies Ministry’s Mi-8 helicopters dropped 42 water drops totaling 210 tons. The fire broke out on Mount Tepe-Oba.

Earlier, the Feodosia-Ordzhonikidze highway in Crimea was temporarily closed due to a forest fire. “From the village of Ordzhonikidze to Feodosia and the village of Vinogradnoye, you can drive through the villages of Yuzhnoye and Nasypnoye,” the regional transport ministry reported.