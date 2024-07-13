Rostov Governor Golubev: The area of ​​the fire at the oil depot reached 200 sq. m.

The area of ​​the fire at the oil depot in the Tsimlyansky district of the Rostov region has increased to 200 square meters. This was reported on Saturday, July 13, in its Telegram– the channel was informed by the region’s governor Vasily Golubev.

According to him, the fire has been assigned the third rank, a fire train has arrived at the scene. There are no casualties.

Earlier it was reported that the oil depot was attacked by at least two unmanned aerial vehicles. One of the drones fell 20 meters from the industrial site, the second managed to reach the target. As a result of the hit, a fire started. According to Mash, the tanks at the oil depot contain AI-92, AI-95 gasoline and diesel fuel.