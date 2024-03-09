A natural fire in Primorye increased to 950 hectares, the fire was localized. This was reported on March 9 on its website regional government.

According to authorities, the fire broke out on forest lands in Malaya Kema.

“A large fire near the village of Malaya Kema, Terney municipal district of Primorye, has been localized. In total, over the past 24 hours, three fires with a total area of ​​985 hectares were registered in the region,” regional authorities noted.

The area of ​​the fire in the village of Gvozdevo, Khasansky district, is 5 hectares; another fire in the Khasansky district, in the village of Kraskino, was extinguished. The fire area was 30 hectares.

Earlier, on March 4, in the Khasansky district, it was possible to localize a fire in the specially protected Land of the Leopard national park, which reached an area of ​​400 hectares.

A special fire regime has been introduced in 22 municipalities of Primorye. The reason was the increase in landscape fires and the establishment of dry weather, conducive to the spread of fire.

The regime provides for a number of restrictions. In particular, a ban on visiting forests also increases liability for violating fire safety and implies large fines and criminal liability for non-compliance with fire safety measures.