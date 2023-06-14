In the Krasnoyarsk Territory, 13 fires in forests on an area of ​​82 hectares have been eliminated over the past day. Fires were extinguished in the Yenisei, Boguchansky, Bolshemurtinsky, Birilyussky, Kazachinsky, Motyginsky, Shushensky, Dzerzhinsky districts and in the Tyukhtetsky municipal district.

About 420 people, 34 pieces of equipment and 20 aircraft were fighting the fire, reports IA KrasnoyarskMedia.

At the moment, specialists from the regional Forest Fire Center are trying to cope with fires in the forests of the Kazachinsky, Turukhansky and Yenisei regions. The area of ​​fires is 3.8 thousand hectares.

Earlier, on June 13, it was reported that a special fire regime was canceled in the south and in the center of the Amur Region. The regime ceased to operate in 21 municipalities today. However, it continues to operate in the Zeya and Tynda districts, Zeya, Tynda, Skovorodinsky, Magdagachinsky, Mazanovsky and Selemdzhinsky districts.