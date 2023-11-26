Sunday, November 26, 2023, 08:36



The works on the floodable urban park in the El Soto area, designed to minimize the runoff generated by torrential rains, will begin in April 2024, as announced by Mayor Joaquín Buendía and the Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Sara Rubira. This project, which was already announced in December 2021, aims to retain 10,000 cubic meters of water, and relieve the sewage network and reduce discharges into the Segura River. “This infrastructure will avoid many of the problems that torrential rains now generate in Alcantarilla, but it will also allow much more water to be reused,” Rubira highlighted.

In the event of rain, the park will collect water with runoff and sediment deposited in the sewer network. From the tank in which these resources will be stored, they will be diverted to the purification station, where the water will be treated and can be reused for irrigation or maintenance of parks and gardens. Furthermore, this project “commits to integration with the landscape”, given that it is located in a protection zone, next to the Wheel, the Ethnographic Museum and the aqueduct. “With the modification of the project, water management is improved and we recover this unique environment,” said the counselor. The project, which is scheduled to be completed in December 2024, has a Community investment of one million euros, which is added to the financing of the City Council, Hidrogea and PepsiCo.

Criticism from environmentalists



The project has received criticism from Huermur and Ecologistas en Acción, who consider it “a useless waste.” They warn that, according to a CHS report, this infrastructure would be affected by preferential flow and flood zones. They also warn of the destruction of fertile orchard land.