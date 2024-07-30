The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)for its acronym in English) always tries to update its protection measures at each border and port of entry of the country, to prevent any type of illegal action that may harm it. In this framework, Agents of the agency began to work on a new wall that is being built in a region of California.

The most striking thing is that Authorities used materials that were owned by the federal government and were simply “gathering dust” to build this new wall, which consists of a secondary fence that was promoted by the lateral thinking of the entity’s agents, as reported on the official website.

CBP agents explained what it takes to work at the agency. Photo:YouTube US Customs and Border Protection Share

The fight against fentanyl in the United States, in which CBP participates

There is a cartel that CBP agents are working to stop for being considered the main exporter of fentanyl to American communities, and, according to News Nation, A few days ago, two of its main representatives were arrested: Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Joaquín Guzmán López.

It comes from Sinaloa, and, according to border authorities at the aforementioned site, the arrests of two of its leaders will not be enough to stop the flow of fentanyl and other illicit drugs heading toward the United States, so They continue working to detect each of their movements.

“Sinaloa or Jalisco go to local areas and say they find a group that is dedicated to stealing fuel or drugs or whatever.they take over that band or they put (their own people) and they become subcontractors associated with a larger brand,” said, in relation to this, Victor M. Manjarrez Jr., former chief agent of the United States Border Patrol in El Paso, Texas, and Tucson, Arizona.