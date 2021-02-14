The area of ​​the fire in one of the hostels in the center of Moscow has increased to 500 sq. m, the fire spread to the second floor of the building. This is reported by the TV channel REN TV Sunday, February 14th.

The fire was assigned the second difficulty rank. 35 people were taken out of the building.

The capital’s headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations published a video from the scene. The footage shows how the emergency services workers are working practically blindly, everything around is clouded with smoke.

The fire in the hostel at Myasnitskaya Street, building 24/7, building 3, broke out earlier on Sunday. According to preliminary data, one person was injured, who was poisoned by combustion products.

The circumstances and reasons for the incident are being established.