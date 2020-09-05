In the Rostov region, the area of ​​a natural fire has increased to almost 1.6 thousand hectares, reports RIA Newsreferring to the representative of the Ministry of Emergencies.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations stressed that although the area of ​​fire has grown to 1,560 hectares, the fire does not threaten settlements.

They also clarified that at the moment the fire is extinguished by 469 people and 124 pieces of equipment, including seven aircraft.

Earlier it was reported that the area of ​​a natural fire in the Tarasovsky district of the Rostov region reached 850 hectares. From September 2, an emergency regime was introduced in the Tarasovsky district.