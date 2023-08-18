The area affected by forest fires in the Region of Murcia so far this year has been significantly reduced compared to last year, specifically 84.5 percent.

To date, a total of 103 accidents have been registered, of which 91 are near misses and 12 are fires, which affected 42.12 hectares. In the same period of 2022, there were a total of 62 accidents, 55 near misses and seven fires, which represents 33 percent fewer accidents that, however, affected a larger area, 271.87 hectares.

The Ministry of the Environment, Mar Menor, Universities and Research released the data this Friday, when the World Day for the Prevention of Forest Fires is commemorated.

The general director of the Natural Environment, María Cruz Ferreira, considered that “the data cannot be better so far, and this is due in large part to the joint effort to preserve and protect the natural heritage of the Region of Murcia. The Community reaffirms its commitment to the protection of the natural environment by intensifying prevention and surveillance efforts throughout the territory and implementing numerous measures to prevent forest fires.

In 2022, the Region faced the worst year in terms of area burned by forest fires in the last ten years, with a total of 719.49 hectares, although the number of claims was lower than in previous years.

prevention work



«In addition to incorporating new technologies and improving extinguishing resources and the management of operations in emergencies, the objectives of preventing forest fires include forest management, achieving greater discontinuity of the forest masses, diversifying the structures of the vegetation and improving the resilience of our mountains”, said María Cruz Ferreira.

Thus, the Ministry of the Environment carries out preventive forestry work and the identification and treatment of strategic management points, and strict protocols are established to regulate and supervise human work and activities within forest areas and their areas of influence, 400 meters from Mt. In 2022, work was done on more than 650 hectares and until July of this year on more than 350.

The combination of adverse climatic conditions, with very high temperatures and long periods of drought, means that fires are no longer just a summer threat. In this regard, the number of Large Forest Fires, of more than 500 hectares, is increasing in all the Mediterranean countries. These fires, called sixth generation fires, were responsible for more than 80 percent of the burned area in Spain in 2022.

“In the Region, this year we have had four heat waves that have forced control measures and restrictions on activities and access to public forests to prevent forest fires,” recalled the director general of Natural Environment.

The number of fires caused by intention has been reduced in the last ten years, due to public awareness, prevention measures and greater vigilance and prosecution of arsonists. Also, thanks to the work of the firefighting teams, the number of attempts is greater than the number of fires in the Region.

Currently, special attention is paid to fires caused by lightning, since they can cause a simultaneous fire scenario. “Here, the work of analyzing the potentiality of each of the accidents is important when it comes to managing resources effectively, since in a case of several simultaneous fires it can compromise or collapse any extinction system,” added Ferreira.

The Community Forest Fire Defense Unit (UDIF) is made up of a team of almost 500 people, made up of Extinction technicians from the engineering corps, the Environmental Agents Corps and forest firefighters from the Forest Prevention and Defense Service of the Forest Heritage of the Region, which are organized into 19 forest brigades, four rapid intervention brigades, three heli-transported brigades and 20 fixed surveillance points distributed by strategic areas, in addition to technical brigades and Analysis and Planning units.

They are joined by firefighters from the Murcia and Cartagena parks and from the Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium (CEIS), together with volunteers and professionals from Civil Protection groups, who make up a group of more than 1,000 people prepared to the fight against forest fires in the Region of Murcia.