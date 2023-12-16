Afro-Colombian scientist Jhon César Neita has dedicated his life to overcoming obstacles and studying insects. Born 48 years ago in Quibdó, Chocó, one of the poorest cities in Colombia, destiny has put a lot of both in his path. Encounters with the guerrillas. Infrastructure problems. Bat bites. None of them have been too big. The curator of the insect and invertebrate collection of the Humboldt Institute – the public scientific research entity – and winner of the Afro-Colombian of the year award, receives EL PAÍS at the institution's offices in Bogotá. He speaks low; breathe tranquility. A peace that is broken a little when he reflects on what he experienced in his native department to get here. “Wow! How hard,” he remembers.

Neita updates and preserves the largest collection of bugs in the country. It is his dream job, she says, the fruit of a passion that was awakened in him more than 40 years ago. Son of a teacher and a “very intellectual” soldier, he laughs when remembering his favorite childhood game. “We had the habit of making mud houses. We designed so-called little furniture, televisions and things like that. Inside those televisions there was a little hole, and our actors were little ants. We put them there, covered it with glass and looked at them,” he recalls.

His mother would get angry when he came into the house crying because of a bite. Although it was a frequent occurrence, she did not stop him. “It was a very cool childhood,” she says about the years in which his curiosity about scientific research began. “What the hell was that ant that was biting me?” he often asked himself. For Neita, interacting with insects was the most normal thing in the world. He grew up surrounded by animals and nature, she says. At some point, he lived with dogs, cats, chickens, ducks and even the rodent known as the limpet, guagua or tepezcuintle. Furthermore, he went to the mountains a lot with his grandfather, who worked as a miner. “Being born in a place as beautiful, as full of biodiversity as Chocó, was an awakening,” she explains.

When it came time to apply to college, I was clear about what direction I wanted to follow. He considered studying biology, but chose not to because it did not include entomology, the study of insects. Because of them, he opted for Agroforestry Engineering, which offered three semesters of study of these animals. “This is my thing,” he decided. He began his degree at the Technological University of Chocó in 1994, while the armed conflict raged. Problems began to arise.

The Riosucio massacre

During the 1990s, clashes between paramilitaries and guerrillas grew in Chocó, until it was devastated. Almost no one was safe, especially in rural areas. Since his studies required him to be in isolated places in the jungle where illegal groups often hid, Neita was no exception.

Newsletter The analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

In September 1997 he went to the municipality of Lloró with a group of companions. When they were advancing along a river, the roads of that region, they came across a terrifying scene: “Lloró is like an island. Going up, you can see the Andágueda River on the right side and the Atrato River on the left side. When we arrived, on one side the guerrillas came down, on the other the paramilitaries came up, and in the middle was the Army. So, what do you do?”

On another occasion I was on my way to a course in Cali, along a highway. He found a group of paramilitaries who forced him to stop his vehicle, they took him out of it and accused him of being a guerrilla. “They almost killed me,” he laments. The most terrifying encounter, however, was another. In 1999 he had requested a field trip to Los Katíos National Park, a jungle area characterized by large, beautiful trees called cativales. He wanted to see them.

Jhon César Neita, in Bogotá. NATHALIA ANGARITA

On the journey of hours and hours by bus and boat they passed through Riosucio, a municipality in Urabá, Chocó. He says that there they found an “impressive” security protocol. “We had three reviews. Army. Police. And the Army again,” he recalls. After making sure that they were students, they let them pass with a worrying warning: “This is the extent of the Government's responsibility,” he remembers was the message.

Absolutely nothing happened to them during the 15 days they were in the natural park. “It was a paradise for any biologist,” he says. The group finished their studies and returned home without new worries. Just a few days later, Neita turned on the television and learned chilling news: a group of paramilitaries had killed 12 people in Riosucio.

From Chocó to the world

Three years after that massacre, the scientist left Colombia for the first time to study a master's degree in Spain. At first it was hard, he says. The architecture, the food, the weather, everything was different. “It was difficult for me to see the trees without leaves,” he recalls. Once he got used to it, the experience changed his life. “I always say that my life is one before Spain and another after,” he explains. He traveled throughout much of the country and, upon finishing his master's degree, he returned to his homeland and did a postgraduate degree in entomology at the National University.

He then obtained a scholarship from the Organization of American States (OAS) to pursue a doctorate in natural sciences at the National University of La Plata, in Argentina. Neita says that she loved living outside. “Argentines are very tolerant,” she says. He also had a good impression of the Spanish. However, after five years in Argentina, he decided to return to Colombia to work in his dream place: the Humboldt Institute.

Eight years have passed and Neita has become a leader in her field. He assures that he has never felt discrimination in science for being African, although he believes that the black population is underrepresented. “We need more push from the communities, more opportunities,” he says. But in Colombian society as a whole he has felt racism. “It comes from uneducated people,” he says.

He lives in Villa de Leyva, Boyacá, and has discovered 24 species of insects in numerous countries in America, according to his latest count. Two of them –Hemiphileurus elbitae Neita & Ratcliffe and Eideria pedroantonio Neita & Ocampo― named them after his parents, who died in the late 2000s.

Although he lives hundreds of kilometers from Quibdó, he always returns when he can. “The seasons of Holy Week and December are times of Chocó. “That cannot be changed,” he maintains. He is not sure if he will return to live there when he retires. But he is clear that, when it comes, it is where he wants to rest forever. “The day I die, the ashes have to go to the Chocó jungle,” he says.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter about Colombia and here to the channel on WhatsAppand receive all the information keys on current events in the country.