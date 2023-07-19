Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 01:14



Five proposals as varied as they are interesting come together in a day of free concerts by La Mar de Músicas, where the long-awaited appointment with the Cartagena group C stands out.

After the cancellation for health reasons of what was to be its premiere at the festival two years ago, the group made up of Antonio García, Dani Sánchez, Pepe Esteban and José Ángel Mercader, accompanied on stage by the infallible Pedro Quesada, will go up to the stage located on the esplanade of the port of Cartagena at 00.30 to present the songs from ‘Cowboys de la A3’, his fantastic second album. A record with which, beyond the obvious commercial and popular success, they have confirmed the extraordinary sensations that they had left both on the EP ‘El tiempo y la attitudinal’ and on the radiant ‘La noche’. Rock that explodes and moves to be sung at the top of its lungs in what is presented as one of the most promising evenings of this twenty-eighth edition.

From the last performance we now turn to Carey, a duo formed by Aarón Saéz and Antonio Turro who will be in charge of opening on Wednesday. His concert will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the CIM square and will be a valuable opportunity to enjoy live the songs from ‘We are talking about tigers’, a debut with a transparent warmth that transforms genres such as rumba, tango, pop, jazz or flamenco, among others, in a delicious sea breeze.

TODAY’S PROGRAM

7:00 p.m. Tortoiseshell

CIM square. Free.

8:00 p.m. Lia Kali

Town hall courtyard. Free.

9:30 p.m. aysanabee

Courtyard of the old CIM. €15.

11:00 p.m. Lisa LeBlanc

Port esplanade. Free.

00.30 hours. Bogota burns

Port esplanade. Sold out.

An hour later, at 8:00 pm, the Plaza del Ayuntamiento will become the meeting point of debauchery, electricity and unstoppable rhythm thanks to that scenic and musical force of nature called Lia Kali.

Finally, two attractive proposals that come from the guest country of this edition, Canada: Aysanabee, at 9:30 pm in the courtyard of the old CIM, and Lisa Leblanc, at 11:00 pm on the esplanade of the port.