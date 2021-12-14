The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reported that peaks of 38 degrees Celsius were recorded in Siberia in June 2020, a new high for the region. “It is a temperature more typical of the Mediterranean,” said the international entity in a report.

The world sends out alarm signals. Climate change, one of the most prominent crises and threats facing humanity, is making itself felt, this time in the Arctic.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) notified this Tuesday, December 14, that temperatures of 38 ° C (about 100.4 ° Fahrenheit) were recorded in this region. It is an all-time record for the Arctic. The measurement was carried out in the town of Verkhoyansk, in the Yakutia area of ​​eastern Siberia, on June 20, 2020.

In the report, the WMO stated that it is a brand “more typical of the Mediterranean than of the Arctic”. The measurement took place in an observation station that has been operating since 1885 during an exceptional heat wave that hit the Siberian area.

Summer weather in 2020 in Arctic Siberia was chaotic, with average temperatures exceeding normal values ​​by a distance of 10 ° C and leading to powerful fires and massive loss of sea ice.

The experts involved in the report emphasized how dangerous the appearance of this phenomenon is. Professor Petteri Taalas, WMO Secretary General, said that this new record “is part of a series of observations reported to the WMO Archive of Extreme Weather and Climate Phenomena that constitute a message of alarm.”

The WMO has recognized as a new temperature record in the Arctic the value of 38 ° C (100.4 ° F) registered in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk (20.6.2020)

The Arctic region is one of the fastest growing temperatures: the rate of warming is more than twice the world average. Due to the emergence of these changes, the WMO decided to add a new climatic category to the Archive of Extreme Weather and Climate Phenomena that refers to “the highest temperature recorded in the Arctic Circle or north of that line.”

To this peak on the Arctic continent are added investigations by extreme temperatures, both in 2020 and 2021, in California’s Death Valley, the hottest place on the planet with 54.4 ° C, and in Europe, specifically 48 , 8 ° C detected on the Italian island of Sicily. “Never before have we had so many open investigations at the same time,” explained Professor Taalas.

“In essence, this research highlights the increase in temperatures that is taking place in a region of the world that is of great importance from the climatic point of view,” said Professor Randall Cerveny, Rapporteur of Extreme Weather and Climate Events of the WMO.

The climate crisis, the problem that plagues the world’s leaders

The COP26 that took place in Glasgow a few weeks ago was designated as the great global event that would bring together the highest-ranking politicians to plan the fight against climate change.

However, environmental activists criticize that the summit did not provide great solutions and did not respond to the urgency of the crisis.

The axis topics during these conclaves were tied more to financial issues to help the countries with less economic development to modernize and accompany the powers to achieve the green goals.

Decarbonization was another of the central issues, a goal that most countries set for 2050 despite the fact that experts referred to the need for a shorter period, approximately for 2040.

