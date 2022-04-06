“Plastic pollution has reached all spheres of the Arctic”; from the seabed to rivers and remote areas of ice and snow are now filled with “high concentrations”, and the situation is getting worse, scientists said.

Large amounts of plastic debris and microplastic particles are now transported to the Arctic by oceans, rivers and air, according to the research team at the Alfred Wegener Institute (IAW), in Bremerhaven, Germany, whose work was published in the journal Nature Reviews Earth & Environment. .

The huge amount of plastic that enters the oceans and eventually ends up in the most remote places not only directly affects ecosystems, but could also exacerbate the climate crisis in the Arctic, experts have warned. This is because particles of that dark-colored material could absorb more heat than snow and ice, and any airborne microplastics could cause condensation, leading to additional rain, melting ice and snow.

They added that the Arctic has become a major repository for plastic. Despite representing one percent of the total volume of the oceans, it receives more than 10 percent of the global discharge from the world’s rivers, which transport this material to the seas.

Today, virtually all investigated marine organisms, from plankton to sperm whales, come into contact with plastic debris and microplastics, and this applies to all areas of the oceans, from tropical beaches to the deepest trenches.

“The Arctic is still assumed to be a largely untouched desert,” said IAW expert Melanie Bergmann.

“In review, done with colleagues from Norway, Canada and the Netherlands, we show that this perception does not reflect reality. Our northernmost ecosystems are particularly affected by climate change, which is exacerbated by plastic pollution. Our work has shown that pollution increases.”

“Bleak outlook”

Experts called their findings “paint a grim picture.” Although the Arctic is sparsely populated, it shows a similar level of plastic pollution as highly populated regions.

In addition to the rivers that flow into that ocean, pollution also comes from currents in the Atlantic and North Seas, as well as in the North Pacific over the Bering Strait. Small microplastic particles are also carried north by the wind.

The plastics are captured and swirled around the top of the balloon. When seawater off the Siberian coast freezes in the fall, suspended microplastics become trapped in the ice. The transpolar drift current carries ice floes into the Fram Strait between Greenland and Svalbard, where it melts in the summer, releasing its charge.

The scientists explained that some of the biggest local sources of pollution are municipal waste and sewage from arctic communities and plastic waste from boats, especially fishing boats, whose nets and ropes represent a serious problem. Whether intentionally dumped into the ocean or inadvertently lost, they account for much of the plastic debris in Europe’s Arctic sector: On one Svalbard beach, nearly 100 percent of the mass of plastic washed ashore came from fishing, according to the IAW.

“Unfortunately, there are very few studies on the effects of plastics on Arctic marine organisms, but there is evidence that the consequences there are similar to those in better studied regions. Also in that region, many animals (polar bears, seals, reindeer and seabirds) get entangled in plastic and die.

“In the Arctic it is also likely that unintentionally ingested microplastics lead to reduced growth and reproduction, physiological stress and inflammation in the tissues of marine animals, and even run in the blood of humans,” Bergmann concluded.