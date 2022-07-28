Science and Technology

06:00



the arctic melts

New observations from Icesat-2 show a remarkable thinning of Arctic sea ice in just three years. In the past two decades, it has lost about a third of its volume, largely due to a multi-year decline in what is now called multiyear ice, according to a new study, which also found that the layer is likely thinner. than previous estimates. The image was captured in Baffin Bay near Pituffik, Greenland, on July 18 by a NASA Gulfstream V aircraft during a mission to measure the melting of those icy blocks in the region.



Photo Afp

