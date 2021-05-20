The Arctic is in danger more than ever due to a climate phenomenon that threatens its ecological balance.

According to the Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Program report released Thursday, the Arctic has warmed three times faster than the temperature of the planet since 1971, more than previously thought. The disappearance of sea ice completely in the summer, before it is formed again during the winter season, it will be ten times higher if the temperature on the ground increases by two degrees Celsius instead of one and a half degrees Celsius, which are the goals set by the Paris climate agreement.

These disturbing data were contained in the updated report of the Monitoring and Assessment Program on Arctic Climate Change, which was issued on the occasion of the Arctic Council’s ministerial meeting that includes the riparian countries of the region this week in the Icelandic capital, Reykjavik.

“One of the important updates is that the average annual increase in Arctic surface temperature (land and sea) between 1971 and 2019 was three times greater than the global average increase during the same period, which is more than what previous program evaluations had indicated,” the report’s authors said.

A previous update, published in 2019, had noted that the warming in the Arctic was “more than twice the global average,” a gap that worsens in winter.

The report, issued today, Thursday, added that the average annual temperature in this northern region rose in less than half a century, from 1971 to 2019, by 3.1 degrees Celsius, while the temperature of the planet rose in the same period by one degree Celsius.

The authors of the report added that “the vast majority of models in most (greenhouse gas) emissions scenarios indicate (…) that the Arctic may become before 2050 for the first time with almost no ice in September,” which is “the month in which the ice sheet will be Generally at its lowest levels. “

And they considered that “the probability of a summer arriving in the Arctic without (marine) ice if global warming reaches two degrees Celsius is ten times greater than it is if the warming is limited to one and a half degrees.”

The report concluded that average temperatures in the Arctic by the end of the century will rise 3.3 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius higher than the average during the period 1985-2014, noting that the exact figure depends on the size of future greenhouse gas emissions.