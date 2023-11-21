The Arctic Council announced problems due to the lack of normal ties with the Russian Federation

The cessation of full cooperation between Russia and other members of the Arctic Council complicates the work of the organization. About it stated the new chairman of the Committee of Senior Officials of the Arctic Council, Norwegian Morten Höglund, in an interview with Kommersant.

Höglund noted that most of the normal bilateral cooperation between Russia and the remaining seven states (Denmark, Iceland, Canada, Norway, USA, Finland and Sweden) has been destroyed and no longer exists. “And this, for many reasons – both political and practical – creates many problems,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

He also expressed the opinion that in the near future the organization is unlikely to be able to return to full-fledged work as it was several years ago. Höglund called the Aktiv Council’s key task to find ways to keep it “integral and meaningful.”

“We sincerely believe that the Arctic Council is worth preserving. He carried out his tasks, gradually increasing his role and relevance. If we lose the Arctic Council, it will be very difficult to restore it,” he concluded.