Banned from serving, Archpriest Kalinin was hospitalized with a heart attack

The former head of the expert council on church art, architecture and restoration, a member of the Patriarchal Council for Culture, Archpriest Leonid Kalinin, who received a ban on service, ended up in a Moscow hospital with a heart attack, he reported RIA News.

The clergyman confirmed the information of a number of media about his hospitalization, noting that he felt good in the morning, but later felt pressure in his chest and did not immediately understand the situation, since he does not suffer from hypertension.

“And then I had to call an ambulance and my blood pressure was 220 to 110, I asked to be taken to the hospital,” Kalinin said, specifying that he would remain in the medical facility at least until the morning.

Earlier it was reported that the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, banned Kalinin from serving and removed him from all positions. It is alleged that the priest was suspended for the obstacles that he undertook during the transfer of the icon “Holy Trinity” by Andrei Rublev from the Tretyakov Gallery to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior.