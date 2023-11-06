Appeal to declassified documents about Nazi atrocities in Kyiv and the Kyiv region during the Great Patriotic War (WWII) will contribute to the preservation of historical truth. This was stated on Monday, November 6, by the honorary archivist of Russia, head of the National Center for Historical Memory under the President of the Russian Federation, Elena Malysheva.

On the day of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Kiev, the relevant declassified documents were transferred to the Victory Museum, the presentation of which was organized by the National Center of Historical Memory under the President of the Russian Federation as part of the project “Without a Statute of Limitations.”

“<...> we are sure [документы] will become part of the exhibition of the Victory Museum and will be open and accessible, first of all, to our youth. Appealing to them will contribute to the preservation of historical truth and the formation of the civic position of young people in rejection of Nazism,” the historian pointed out.

The researcher explained that working with such documents requires special knowledge. Moreover, a professional approach should be taken in the presentation of these materials, she added. According to Malysheva, it is necessary that they not be “dead weight”, but that they can “work”.

“A unique document that we also have at our disposal today <...> And terrifying numbers: civilians killed and tortured on the territory of the Ukrainian SSR – 3,178,084 million people, prisoners of war killed and tortured – 1,318,463 million people, driven into German slavery “2,230,112 million people,” the archivist explained.

On the same day, the Russian Ministry of Defense declassified archival documents in honor of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Kyiv from the Nazis. The Kiev offensive operation was carried out from November 3 to 13, 1943 by the forces of the 1st Ukrainian Front under the command of Army General Nikolai Vatutin. On the morning of November 3, Soviet troops attacked the enemy defenses and, breaking through them, moved towards Kyiv. By the evening of November 5, fighting broke out on the outskirts of the city and continued throughout the night. By the morning of November 6, the city of Kyiv was liberated from the Nazis.